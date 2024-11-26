Save 25% on premium skincare in Medik8’s Black Friday sale

The Black Friday 2024 beauty sales have landed. And if you’re looking to save on premium, science-backed skincare, there’s only one brand that needs to be on your radar: Medik8.

In a crowded market, B-Corp certified dermatological brand Medik8 stands out from the crowd thanks to innovative formulas and patended technologies, based on years of clinical and consumer research.

Founded by UK scientists and brothers Elliot and Daniel Isaacs in 2009, the award-winning brand is lauded by dermatologists and beauty buffs alike for its age-defying formulas, particularly its vitamin C and vitamin A products, as well as daily exfoliants and SPF moisturisers. Medik8 is all about simplifying your routine, with products to tackle everything from blemish-prone and red-prone skin to anti-ageing and dry or dehydrated concerns.

But the effacacious products have the premium price tag to match, so the brand’s Black Friday sale is your chance to save across its skincare. Kicking off on Sunday 24 November and concluding on Tuesday 3 December, there’s no better time to discover the globally renowened skincare brand, with 25 per cent off online.

Shop the Medik8 Black Friday sale now

As well as being able to save on Medik8’s best products, you’ll also be treated to a free gift at checkout. For orders more than £120, you’ll get a Micellar Mousse worth £25 thrown in while orders more than £150 will get a free travel glow trio worth £35 (this includes the Travel Surface Radiance Cleanser, Hyr8 B5 and Press and Glow).

As for what to buy, the instantly recogniable Crystal Retinal is a great introduction to Medik8. Powered by vitamin A, the serum is clinically proven to visibly smooth stubborn wrinkles, brighten dark spots and decongest and firm your skin. The peach-coloured lotion is super lightweight with a glossy feel, and it sinks into skin quickly. There’s six formulas available, ranging from for sensitive skin to experienced and expert. With 25 per cent off, you can get it for just £51.75.

Then there’s the Advanced Night Restore Cream. Discounted to £44.25 in Medik8’s Black Friday sale, the cream is clinically proven to smooth the look of line and wrinkles in just seven days. The ceramide-rich formula works to support the skin’s natural barrier by replenishing essential lipids that have been lost over time. Designed to be used after vitamin A in the evening, it’s a skincare solution that really delivers.

The Medik8 Black Friday 2024 sale ends on Tuesday 3 December, so don’t miss out on saving 25 per cent across the brand’s science-backed skincare.

