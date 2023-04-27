Upgrade your summer with these nine incredible travel experiences

Our roundup of trusted travel specialists can help you plan the ultimate, shackle-free summer. So, what are you waiting for?

Attend a different immersive art exhibition

(Frameless)

Frameless has created the largest permanent, multi-sensory art experience in the UK. Located in London’s Marble Arch, the space is home to four galleries, each showcasing some of the world’s greatest masterpieces in a new and innovative way. At Frameless, art is free from the confines of a frame, immersing visitors in the picture, alongside every brush stroke and splash of colour.

Guests will experience 42 different digital interpretations of work by 29 of the world’s most iconic artists, including Van Gogh, Cézanne, Kandinsky, Klimt, Monet and Rembrandt, all in one ticket. The exhibition incorporates carefully sculptured sound design, performed through 158 state-of-the-art surround sound speakers. There’s also an on-site cafe bar and gift shop, too.

Book your visit now at Frameless.com

Embark on Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip

(RouteYC)

Set out on an adventure this spring with Route YC, a new way to explore Yorkshire’s coast and countryside, taking you from Spurn Point off the tip of the east coast to the picture-perfect coastal village of Staithes in the north. Covering 100 miles of coastline, six unique towns, villages and an abundance of beauty spots, the circular road route can be navigated via interactive maps and itineraries to help you build your own bespoke trip.

That means you can choose your perfect accommodation, find the top restaurants and book a wealth of activities at ease, whether you’re looking for luxury spas, dog-friendly digs or cycling havens. Visitthe site now see the interactive map and start your adventure on Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, Route YC.

VisitRouteyc.co.uk now

Unwind in a world-class spa destination

(Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort)

Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort in Halkidiki is a world-class resort made for fans of fitness and well-being. The thermal spa takes advantage of the Greek destination’s natural thermal springs, including the Myrthia Thermal Spa Spring, renowned for its thalassotherapy pool and three natural hot water pools that offer magnificent views over the Aegean Sea and Mount Athos. For younger guests, there’s Kids Planet, boasting an interactive amusement park with animatronic cartoon heroes, daily shows and a splash park.

Guests can choose to dine at eight restaurants, each serving up a vast array of international and Mediterranean cuisines. Elsewhere, you’ll find a Blue Flag-awarded private beach, high-quality conference facilities and the capacity to accommodate up to 81 yachts with round-the-clock security

Visit Miraggio.gr/en now

Stay in a historic brewery-turned-boutique hotel in Copenhagen

(Brøchner Hotels)

Experience the top of Copenhagen with a stay in the characterful Hotel Ottilia, in the hip Carlsberg City District. Part of the Brøchner Hotels chain, Hotel Ottilia occupies two buildings of the former Carlsberg brewery – Maltmagasinet and Lagerkælder 3 – which served as grain and beer storage and production facilities in the 19th and 20th century.

Today, the hotel echoes the site’s ale-infused past through unpolished details, massive concrete walls, solid pillars and exposed beams. Sleep in one of Hotel Ottilia’s 155 rooms and suites, relax in social areas such as the Scandi-industrial Dipylon Hall, savour Italian delicacies on the rooftop terrace and indulge in a salt-water soak at AIRE Ancient Baths. Wine is on the house during ‘wine hour’ (5-6pm), and guests can sip on a selection of spirits for free during ‘nightcap hour’ (10-11pm).

Book now at Brochner-hotels.com/hotel-ottilia

Attend the Rugby World Cup France 2023 in style

(Infinity Sports Travel)

Looking to combine your next travel adventure with an exciting sporting event? Visit France from 8 September to 28 October and experience the long-awaited Rugby World Cup 2023 aboard a luxury cruise ship. General sale tickets for the event have sold out, but a number of special packages are still available thanks to Infinity Rugby. The ship will be moored in Marseille for matches, with visits to a variety of desirable locations, including, Ibiza, Corsica, Livorno and Rome.

On board, guests can enjoy matchday packages while staying in Norwegian Epic’s five-star accommodation, providing a spectacular base from which to soak up the atmosphere and travel to and from games, with transfers to host city stadiums included. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive live showing of the podcast and YouTube show, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, hosted by legends Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne. Accommodation-only packages are available for fans who’ve already purchased tickets to the games and want to enjoy the ship’s amenities, which include an aqua park, casino and 17 restaurants.

Book now at Infinitysportstravel.com

Discover more of India for less

(Bloom)

Gone are the days when luxury hotels were the only safe bet for a good night’s sleep in India, with a variety of innovative brands emerging to make travel across India more affordable and accessible. Bloom is one such hotel chain, helping savvy travellers discover more of India without breaking the bank. With more than 40 properties across the country’s major tourist hubs, you’re bound to find the perfect stay for your Indian adventure. Use Bloom as a home-from-home when you touch down in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, or set out to explore all that Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar and Kochi have to offer from your cosy, contemporary base.

Visit Staybloom.com for more

Stay in the heart of the Lakes

(Inn Collection)

Planning a summer staycation in the Lake District? Then look no further than The Waterhead Inn, a spectacular property near Lake Windermere set to reopen after a multimillion-pound refurbishment. The 63-room, family- and dog-friendly property is located opposite Waterhead Pier in the bustling town of Ambleside. Guests can enjoy all-day dining in the friendly atmosphere of the pub or on the lake-view terrace, with a menu that showcases fresh seasonal ingredients from across the region.

There’s also a wide range of hand-pulled local ales to sample, as well as teas, coffees and soft drinks. Ramblers, meanwhile, can make the most of the Two-night Walk Inn Break package, which includes self-guided walking holidays with bed and breakfast accommodation, dinner on the first night, a selection of maps highlighting local walks and trails, and free dog stays. The package can be booked for stays between 1 April to 31 October inclusive now.

Find out more at Inncollectiongroup.com/waterhead-inn

Discover the world with an adventure travel specialist

(Explore Worldwide)

If adventure is calling, look no further than Explore Worldwide. A leading specialist in off-the-beaten-track holidays, the company offers exciting small group tours for solo travellers as well as groups and families who want to come together and discover the world’s hidden gems. It offers more than 350 trips in 100 different locations worldwide, and with a Feefo Gold Trusted Service Provider Award, customers can travel with complete peace of mind.

To help travellers get an authentic taste of each new destination, Explore Worldwide has created a new collection of food-based adventures, where you can sit with locals and enjoy traditional food in places where the atmosphere is part of the experience. Take a tour through the vineyards and olive groves of Chianti in southern Tuscany, savour kushikatsu and takoyaki in Osaka, Japan’s food capital, or sign up for a tagine cookery lesson in a Moroccan night market.

Find your trip of a lifetime today at Explore.co.uk

Treat the tribe to an unforgettable family day out

(Family Days Out)

Planning a trip that will thrill both tots and teenagers is no easy feat. Next time you’re looking to treat the tribe, why not visit FamilyDaysOut.com? The award-winning platform has been helping parents mastermind unforgettable family-friendly jaunts since 2009, providing an extensive list of thousands of attractions and activities across the US, Canada, Australia and now, for the first time, the UK.

A new section devoted to the top experiences across the British Isles launched in April, complete with city guides, activity lists and links to discounted tickets. You can also find an extensive parenting blog, offering helpful tips, advice and guides to ensure your trip goes smoothly. Join the millions of families using the platform annually by booking now.

Visit Familydaysout.com/uk for more information

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.