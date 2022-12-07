For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A weather warning covering large parts of Britain has been extended as a prolonged period of freezing weather settles in.

Forecasters said Artic air will drift down into Scotland on Wednesday, bringing temperatures below minus 10C and as much as 4 inches of snow in high places.

Sub-zero nights will be felt across the country with even southern England expected to see minus 7C by the weekend.

Met Office weather warning for Wednesday (Met Office)

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings covering much of the UK over Wednesday and Thursday.

Parts of Scotland north of Dundee are warned of snow and ice, while England’s east coast down to Suffolk is warned of ice.

All of Wales and most of Northern Ireland will be covered by ice warnings on Thursday.

Snow is expected to sweep south from Scotland on Thursday. The Met office said blizzard conditions and snow drifts are likely in the strong northerly winds, as daytime temperatures struggle to rise above 0C for most of the country.

The warnings have been extended into Thursday and cover more of the country (Met Office)

Temperatures are expected to remain well below average into next week, though forecasters said they were not sure how long the cold spell would continue after.

The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.

Spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.”

The motoring firm said drivers should ensure they have properly inflated tyres that have good tread and suggested topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels.

RAC has warned drivers to be vigilant (AFP/Getty)

Health authorities have warned that the extremely low temperatures carry risks for the elderly and people with certain health problems.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.”

The A9 near Dalwhinnie, the Highlands village where Britain’s temperature last dipped below -10C (Getty)

Age Scotland urged people to check on their elderly neighbours, warning that icy conditions can be especially risky for elderly people due to the increased risk of falling and poor health.

Temperatures last dropped below minus 10 in the UK in December 2020 when they fell to -10.2C in Dalwhinnie, in the Highlands, while in December 2017 a temperature of -13C was recorded in the same place.

The coldest December night on record was on 30 December 1995 when the temperature fell to minus 27.2C at Altnaharra, also in the Highlands.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Wednesday:

Wintry showers affecting northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and eastern England, with snow settling on hills on the north. Mostly sunny elsewhere but feeling cold.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Becoming colder still, with widespread overnight frosts. Wintry showers for many coastal areas, spreading further inland at times with some snow accumulations, mainly on hills. Mainly fine and dry elsewhere.