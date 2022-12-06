UK snow – latest: Blizzards sweep in from Arctic as temperatures could drop below -10C
Met Office warns ice poses risk for many, especially in Scotland
Snow is set to sweep large parts of the UK on Wednesday as forecasters warn of severely cold weather.
Temperatures could plunge below minus 10C in some areas later this week as sub-zero nights set in across the country, the Met Office said.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Wednesday and Thursday and warned up to 2 inches of snow may fall at lower levels, with 4 inches on the hilltops.
Blizzard conditions and snow drifts are likely in the strong northerly winds, as daytime temperatures struggle to rise above 0C for large parts of the UK.
Forecasters said temperatures are expected to remain well below average into next week, though it was uncertain how long the cold spell would continue after.
The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.
Temperatures to plunge to as low as -10C in parts of Scotland
Snow to hit Scotland tonight and head south
Snow is expected to fall in northern parts of Scotland before pushing south later in the week.
The Met Office warns that up to 2 inches of snow may fall at lower levels, with up to 4 inches above 200 metres, and said that drifting and blizzard conditions are likely in the strong northerly winds.
Overnight temperatures could plunge below minus 10C over higher ground and could hover not far above zero during the daytime.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for northern Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.
Parts of Wales, Northern Ireland and England are expected to see snow on Thursday, with overnight temperatures below zero across the UK.
