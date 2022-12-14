Weather - live: Up to 10cm of fresh snow to come as Met Office extends warnings
Temperatures dip below -17C overnight in parts of Scotland
Londoners band together to move bus stuck during heavy snowfall
Britons have been warned that snow and ice will continue to pose difficulties in parts of the UK today, after thousands were left without power in freezing conditions overnight.
The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and northeast England until noon on Friday.
It comes as the Scottish government declared a major incident for Shetland yesterday after thousands of homes were left without power amid plummeting temperatures.
SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.
The network issues come as temperatures have dropped to record levels across the country, with minus 17.3C recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday into Tuesday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row.
Snowy and icy weather across the UK has already caused major disruption on roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.
Advice for driving safely in snow
Met office issues advice for driving safely in snow asking public to be extra cautious at road junctions and to maintain 10 times the usual gap between vehicles, as the cold spell continues.
Latest weather forecast from Met Office
Today is expected to remain mostly dry across the UK with some wintry showers across northern Scotland that will continue overnight, according to the Met Office's latest forecast.
Most parts of the UK will see a dry evening with clear spells and cloud that will slowly clear southwards from southern counties in England. Some patches of mist and fog will form by dawn.
Tomorrow most places will be very cold but fine as they will be dry with lots of winter sunshine, although there will be areas of cloud across northern Scotland which will linger during the day and some patches of mist and fog will be very slow to clear.
Road temperatures reach below freezing point in some areas
Road temperatures in some areas are now below freezing point as the cold spell continues to grip the UK.
According to North East Live Traffic, the surface temperature dropped to -1°C across Tyne & Wear as the public is urged is to drive carefully due to ice on the surfaces.
Snow causes schools to shut for second day
Scores of schools across the UK were forced to close for a second day yesterday due to the cold weather.
Councils from Aberdeenshire to Cambridgeshire reported school closures, for reasons including heating failure, burst pipes and snow and ice.
In Sheffield, engineers said they had just over 100 households left to reconnect to gas as of last evening after nearly 2,000 homes in the city lost supplies 11 days earlier when a burst water main filled the local gas network with more than a million litres of water
Some areas to see upto 10cm of fresh snow, says Met
Met Office spokesperson Becky White said that areas covered by the latest weather warnings could see up to 10cm of fresh snow on higher ground.
"We could see a good few new centimetres of snow accumulation," she said.
"We could see around 1-4cms at lower levels and 5-10cm on higher ground across the Highlands."
Snow and ice warnings are also in place in the South West until 10am today.
"There will be a risk of ice across the country over the next few days, but particularly tonight," she said.
"There is a band of rain moving in from the South West, but it may turn into snow as it reaches land."
She added that the South West could see 1-2cm of snow at lower levels, and 1-10cms of snow at higher ground such as Dartmoor and Exmoor.
An ice warning is in place in eastern England until noon today.
The national forecaster has also added a yellow ice warning in northern parts of Northern Ireland, including Belfast, from noon yesterday until noon today.
Glance at Wednesday’s weather
The Met Office has shared a brief look at what the weather will be like on Wednesday as the cold spell continues to grip the UK.
It shows sub-zero temperatures across the UK.
Advice issued if you see someone sleeping rough during cold weather
Homeless people are at serious risk due to the sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice hitting the UK.
Around 274,000 people in England are experiencing homelessness this winter, with thousands sleeping rough each night.
There are organisations such as StreetLink which you can contact if you see someone sleeping rough and you’re worried for their safety.
You can ring StreetLink on 0300 500 0914 or visit the website to sign up and send alerts if you see someone at risk.
Advice on staying warm
With the first snow falling across the UK this week, spiralling energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis that shows no sign of relenting, many people are struggling to stay afloat this winter.
And with Christmas looming – a time of year that often sees families going into debt as a result of seasonal spending – things are looking particularly grim.
A new report published on Monday (12 December) by homelessness charity Crisis estimates that nearly one million low-income households fear eviction in the coming months, while four in 10 said it’s likely they will skip meals to pay for their housing this winter.
While there are many reasons to feel concerned right now, there are organisations and individuals out there to help people in crisis. We’ve listed some of the places you can go to seek help, advice and support.
Will the UK see a white Christmas?
The Met Office has shared its predictions for whether the UK will see a white Christmas this year.
A spokesperson from the Met Office told The Independent that snow at Christmas may happen, but it’s most likely to be in the north of the country and up high on hills.
They said: “Temperatures will turn milder again at the weekend.
“It was colder this week than it will be in the run-up to Christmas. Next week conditions are likely to be changeable with spells of rain.”
When asked about the likelihood of a white Christmas, the Met Office spokesperson said nothing could be confirmed at this stage but “if there is snow over the Christmas period, it’s likely to be in the north, especially up high”.
