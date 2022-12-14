School closures and late openings on Wednesday due to snow – see full list in your area
Cornwall, Devon and East Sussex schools are among counties with closures on Wednesday
Snow and ice have been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures.
Some schools have shut their doors as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the treacherous conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others have started later in the day to allow a safety assessment in the morning.
The disruption looks set to continue on Wednesday, with schools across the country saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues.
The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a risk of sleet and snow in some places.
Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk
Here is how to keep on top of school closures in your local area in the frosty conditions:
Cambridgeshire
A number of schools closed in Cambridgeshire on Monday and Tuesday. The council says: “Any school closures will be communicated to parents via their school or college. The quickest way to find out if a school is closed will be to check the school’s own website.”
Cornwall
Several schools have already said they will be closed or start later on Wednesday due to the weather conditions. Find the list here.
Cumbria
There was just one school that closed in Cumbria on Tuesday, due to heating issues, but you can check to see if there will be any closures on Wednesday here.
Devon
Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School has already announced it will be closed on Wednesday. Cullompton Community College will be closed for Year 8 due to a staff absence. Check for the latest information here.
Derbyshire
No school closures were reported on Tuesday – but check here on Wednesday for the latest updates.
East Sussex
The council is regularly updating a list of schools that are closed in East Sussex on its website.
Hailsham Community College, Heathfield Community College, St Michael’s Primary School in Withyham had announced full or partial closures for Wednesday by early evening on Tuesday.
Essex
A full list of school closures for Wednesday can be found here after 26 were shut on Tuesday.
Gloucestershire
Dozens of schools closed fully or partially in Gloucestershire on Monday and Tuesday. For the latest, see here.
Hampshire
Check here for school closures in Hampshire.
Herfordshire
Two primary schools were shut earlier in the week due to the snow. A list of closures can be found here.
Kent
Residents can type in their school name here to check if it is affected by closures.
Lancashire
You can check for any updates here on school closures in Lancashire.
Leicestershire
Residents should check with their local school to see if it is affected by closures.
Lincolnshire
Only one school was shut on Monday, but the council will update closures it has been made aware of here.
Norfolk
One school was shut on Tuesday. See here for closures in Norfolk.
North Yorkshire
Residents are advised to contact schools directly or tune into local radio stations for updates.
Nottinghamshire
“Schools will usually inform parents directly if they have had to close or change arrangements due to severe weather,” the council says. “We advise you to contact your child’s school during periods of extreme weather to find out if it has been affected.”
Oxfordshire
Hardwick Primary School will be shut on Wednesday due to heating failures. Several schools reported closures earlier in the week. Check the council website here for the latest information.
Somerset
Selworthy School will be partially closed on Wednesday due to a staff shortage. Closures throughout the week will be found here.
Staffordshire
The council puts together a list here.
Surrey
The council says: “To check if your child’s school is closed please refer to their school’s website.”
Warwickshire
The council has a page where school closures are published here.
West Sussex
Residents can check here whether their school is closed.
Worcestershire
Fifteen schools closed for the whole day on Monday. None were reported closed for Wednesday. Check here for the latest.
London
Parents should check with their local council to see whether schools are open. These are:
- Barking and Dagenham
- Barnet
- Bexley
- Brent
- Bromley
- Camden
- Croydon
- Ealing
- Enfield
- Greenwich
- Hackney
- Hammersmith and Fulham
- Haringey
- Harrow
- Havering
- Hillingdon
- Hounslow
- Islington
- Kensington and Chelsea
- Kingston upon Thames
- Lambeth
- Lewisham
- Merton
- Newham
- Redbridge
- Richmond upon Thames
- Southwark
- Sutton
- Tower Hamlets
- Waltham Forest
- Wandsworth
- Westminster
- City of London
