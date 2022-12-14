Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snow and ice have been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures.

Some schools have shut their doors as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the treacherous conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others have started later in the day to allow a safety assessment in the morning.

The disruption looks set to continue on Wednesday, with schools across the country saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues.

The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a risk of sleet and snow in some places.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Here is how to keep on top of school closures in your local area in the frosty conditions:

Cambridgeshire

A number of schools closed in Cambridgeshire on Monday and Tuesday. The council says: “Any school closures will be communicated to parents via their school or college. The quickest way to find out if a school is closed will be to check the school’s own website.”

Cornwall

Several schools have already said they will be closed or start later on Wednesday due to the weather conditions. Find the list here.

Cumbria

There was just one school that closed in Cumbria on Tuesday, due to heating issues, but you can check to see if there will be any closures on Wednesday here.

Devon

Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School has already announced it will be closed on Wednesday. Cullompton Community College will be closed for Year 8 due to a staff absence. Check for the latest information here.

Cars negotiate Winnats Pass in the Peak District (PA)

Snow and ice has also closed schools in the capital (AP)

Derbyshire

No school closures were reported on Tuesday – but check here on Wednesday for the latest updates.

East Sussex

The council is regularly updating a list of schools that are closed in East Sussex on its website.

Hailsham Community College, Heathfield Community College, St Michael’s Primary School in Withyham had announced full or partial closures for Wednesday by early evening on Tuesday.

Essex

A full list of school closures for Wednesday can be found here after 26 were shut on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire

Dozens of schools closed fully or partially in Gloucestershire on Monday and Tuesday. For the latest, see here.

Hampshire

Check here for school closures in Hampshire.

Herfordshire

Two primary schools were shut earlier in the week due to the snow. A list of closures can be found here.

Blackheath Common in Greenwich covered in snow (PA)

Kent

Residents can type in their school name here to check if it is affected by closures.

Lancashire

You can check for any updates here on school closures in Lancashire.

Leicestershire

Residents should check with their local school to see if it is affected by closures.

Lincolnshire

Only one school was shut on Monday, but the council will update closures it has been made aware of here.

Snow has caused chaos on the roads (Getty)

Norfolk

One school was shut on Tuesday. See here for closures in Norfolk.

North Yorkshire

Residents are advised to contact schools directly or tune into local radio stations for updates.

Nottinghamshire

“Schools will usually inform parents directly if they have had to close or change arrangements due to severe weather,” the council says. “We advise you to contact your child’s school during periods of extreme weather to find out if it has been affected.”

Oxfordshire

Hardwick Primary School will be shut on Wednesday due to heating failures. Several schools reported closures earlier in the week. Check the council website here for the latest information.

Somerset

Selworthy School will be partially closed on Wednesday due to a staff shortage. Closures throughout the week will be found here.

Staffordshire

The council puts together a list here.

Surrey

The council says: “To check if your child’s school is closed please refer to their school’s website.”

Warwickshire

The council has a page where school closures are published here.

Snow has covered parks in London (PA)

West Sussex

Residents can check here whether their school is closed.

Worcestershire

Fifteen schools closed for the whole day on Monday. None were reported closed for Wednesday. Check here for the latest.

London

Parents should check with their local council to see whether schools are open. These are: