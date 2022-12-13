‘Sled Zepplin’: Tracker shows hilariously named fleet of Scottish gritters

A fleet of hilariously named gritters are out salting the roads of Scotland as new snow and ice warnings are issued.

"Robert Brrrns," "Ready Spready Go," and "You're a Blizzard, Harry" are among the names given to some of the machines.

One is also called "My Name'5 Doddie," a nod to the late Doddie Weir's motor neuron disease campaign.

This clip shows the whereabouts of the gritters on the afternoon of Tuesday (13 December) as they treated roads.

A status yellow warning is in place for the north and east of Scotland until Thursday at noon.

