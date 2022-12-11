London covered in snow as schools announce closures

Snow blanketed East Finchley as schools in London, Gloucestershire, Sussex and Devon announced closures for Monday.

Commuters are urged to travel cautiously during Monday’s morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.

The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions and more than 10 cm of snow.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here