Snowball fight erupts between passengers on different platforms at West Ham station

A snowball fight broke out between commuters at West Ham station as the UK battled cold weather.

In a clip shared by @devil_vids on TikTok, the tube passengers can be seen throwing snow at each other across the platforms.

Delays on the Transport for London (TfL) network disrupted many journeys, with some struggling to make it to work on Monday.

The video, however, shows that it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

“Never too old for a good snowball fight,” one person commented on the clip, which has been viewed over three million times.

