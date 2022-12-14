Man in 20s dies after entering River Thames during -3C freeze

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after entering the Thames River in London amid freezing temperatures of -3C. The body of the deceased, who has not yet been named, was recovered at 9.25pm on Tuesday night, police have confirmed.

Passersby raised the alarm at 5.33pm after spotting him entering the river. Officers attended and carried out a search with support from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, City of London Police and the RNLI. Despite extensive, inquiries the man could not be found.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At 9.25pm the body of a man, aged in his 20s, was recovered from the water near to London Bridge. He is believed to be the man seen entering the water earlier. The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious.”

The Met said the man’s next of kin have been informed although formal identification is yet to take place.

It comes after three boys died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull, the West Midlands, on Sunday.

A fourth boy remains in critical condition in hospital. All four were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.

The four children were all in cardiac arrest when rescue teams pulled them out. They were rushed to hospital but West Midlands Police said the three who died “could not be revived”.

Temperatures dipped below 0C in vast swathes of the UK again last night as the UK’s cold snap continues, with several regions blanketed with a layer of snow earlier in the week.

Police break the ice on the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 (PA)

Thousands of people in Shetland, Scotland, spent a second night without power in freezing conditions.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned that full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.

The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and North East England until noon on Friday.

Minus 17.3C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday into Tuesday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row.

Heavy snow showers have been reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Wednesday, where motorists have been warned to drive with care.

Met Office spokeswoman Becky White said areas covered by the latest weather warnings could see up to 10cm of fresh snow on higher ground.

Blackheath Common in Greenwich, London, covered in snow (PA)

"We could see a good few new centimetres of snow accumulation," she said. “We could see around 1-4cm at lower levels and 5-10cm on higher ground across the Highlands."

Snow and ice warnings are also in place in the southwest until 10am on Wednesday.

"There will be a risk of ice across the country over the next few days, but particularly tonight," Ms White said. "There is a band of rain moving in from the southwest, but it may turn into snow as it reaches land."

Ms White added that the southwest could see 1-2cm of snow at lower levels, and 1-10cm of snow on higher ground such as Dartmoor and Exmoor.

Snow has fallen in many areas (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

An ice warning is in place in Eastern England until noon on Wednesday.

The national forecaster has also added a yellow ice warning in northern parts of Northern Ireland, including Belfast, from noon on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Scores of schools across the UK were forced to close for a second day on Tuesday due to the cold weather.

Councils from Aberdeenshire to Cambridgeshire reported school closures, for reasons including heating failure, burst pipes and snow and ice, while all schools in Shetland were shut on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

In Sheffield, engineers said they had just over 100 households left to reconnect to gas as of Tuesday evening after nearly 2,000 homes in the city lost supplies 11 days earlier when a burst water main filled the local gas network with more than a million litres of water.