Audi F1 announce major update with new UK hub ahead of 2026 entry
Sauber, transitioning to become Audi next year, have announced their own motorsport technology centre
Audi have announced that they will establish a motorsport technology centre in the UK ahead of their Formula 1 entry next year.
Sauber, who are transitioning to Audi for 2026, have confirmed that potential F1 hub spots in the UK – in the country’s ‘motorsport valley’ around Bicester, Silverstone and Milton Keynes – are currently being evaluated.
The team insist this new base, which they hope to have operational this summer, will allow access to the world’s “largest motorsport expertise and talent pool.”
A number of top teams, such as Mercedes in Brackley, McLaren in Woking, Aston Martin in Silverstone and Red Bull in Milton Keynes, currently have their bases in the UK.
Sauber COO and CTO Mattia Binotto said: “We are excited to establish our technical centre in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth.
“Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems.
“Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."
The team also acknowledge that there are around 25,000 industry professionals based in the UK.
A statement added: “This initiative is a key component of the Audi F1 Project’s long-term strategy to enhance and expand its technical capabilities.”
Sauber, who finished last in 2024, have two new drivers this year in the shape of German veteran Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were dropped after three years as teammates.
