Is the Australian Grand Prix on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch F1 race
All you need to know ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
The Australian Grand Prix has been a major miss for all Formula 1 fans since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping it out.
But now after three years away the Melbourne race returns this weekend as Ferrari and Red Bull prepare to fight it out for the victory once more.
The two teams have shared the victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, clearly showing they have adapted best to this new era of regulations in the sport.
But will we see any major shocks come Sunday?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the Australian Grand Prix qualifying?
The race takes place is on Sunday 10 April, starting at 6am BST.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Australian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 5.55am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)
Friday 8 April
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm
- 4am: Australian GP Practice One
- 7am: Australian GP Practice Two
Saturday 9 April
- 4am: Australian GP Practice Three
- 7am: Australian GP Qualifying
Sunday 10 April
6am: Australian GP Race
Race grid and qualifying results
Charles Leclerc starts on pole again after edging out a frustrated Max Verstappen once more. Mercedes fared better than previously, filling both spots on row 3.
1. Leclerc, 2. Verstappen
3. Perez, 4. Norris
5. Hamilton, 6. Russell
7. Ricciardo, 8. Ocon
9. Sainz, 10. Alonso
11. Gasly, 12. Bottas
13. Tsunoda, 14. Zhou
15. Schumacher, 16. Albon
17. Magnussen, 18. Vettel
19. Latifi, 20. Stroll
