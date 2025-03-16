Carlos Sainz inexplicably crashes out on Williams F1 debut in chaotic start to Australian GP
The Spanish driver lost the car while the pack were behind the safety car after Jack Doohan’s crash
Carlos Sainz crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix under safety car conditions in a chaotic start to the 2025 F1 season.
Sainz, who moved to Williams from Ferrari in the off-season, was making his way around the final turn of this 14-turn circuit while the pack followed the safety car after Jack Doohan’s crash on lap one.
The Spaniard then spun into the wall and was unable to manoeuvre his car out of the barrier.
Sainz had qualified 10th in an impressive qualifying display for Williams, with teammate Alex Albon in sixth.
Yet Sainz’s engineers had their head in their hands after his early shunt, forcing him out of the season-opening race.
Rookie driver Isack Hadjar had earlier crashed out on the formation lap in a devastating start to his F1 career.
Doohan, also a rookie driver for Alpine, crashed out of his home grand prix on lap one.
Lando Norris kept the lead, while Max Verstappen leapt up one position to second after overtaking Oscar Piastri at turn two from the start.
More to follow…
