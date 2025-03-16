Jump to content
Independent
Heartwarming moment Lewis Hamilton’s dad consoles F1 rookie after debut crash

Isack Hadjar endured an F1 debut to forget after spinning into the barrier on the formation lap

Kieran Jackson
in Melbourne
Sunday 16 March 2025 04:15 GMT
Anthony Hamilton consoles Isack Hadja
Anthony Hamilton consoles Isack Hadja (F1TV)

Lewis Hamilton’s dad Anthony consoled Isack Hadjar in a heartwarming moment in the paddock after the rookie crashed out in a disastrous start to his F1 career.

Torrential rain in Melbourne on Sunday meant very wet conditions for the drivers by the time pole-sitter Lando Norris led the cars round for the formation lap.

Yet French driver Hadjar, 20, who was starting 11th on the grid for Racing Bulls, spun randomly at turn 1, with his car propelled into the wall.

Due to damage to his rear wing, Hadjar was unable to get his car going again. The incident followed Hadjar stalling at the start line when in contention for the F2 title in Abu Dhabi in December.

Hadjar is a huge Hamilton fan and the Ferrari driver’s father, Anthony, hugged the Frenchman in the paddock straight afterwards in a touching moment.

More to follow…

