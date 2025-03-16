Sky F1 commentators slam race control after Norris forced to drive past truck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky commentators Martin Brundle and David Croft were hugely critical of FIA race control for allowing a truck on track and not throwing a red flag to stop the Australian Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Lando Norris claimed an action-packed victory at Albert Park in the first race of the 2025 season, holding off a late onslaught from Max Verstappen to win for McLaren.

Norris was jousting with teammate and home hero Oscar Piastri for most of the grand prix before the Australian slid off-track after a late downpour.

Yet in the middle of the race, after Fernando Alonso crashed his Aston Martin, Norris was seen leading the pack around behind the safety car.

Bafflingly, Norris was forced to drive past a moving truck at turn 10, while the safety car even went off-line to avoid the vehicle.

Sky’s lead commentator Croft was unimpressed with the decision not to red-flag the race, given the truck on the circuit.

“To see Lando Norris driving alongside a lorry…I’m very surprised,” he said.

“[You have] drivers sliding off, I don’t understand why we’re still going around. You have to put safety first. We haven’t got the cranes here, you have to think about red flagging.”

Brundle agreed, adding: “So am I. He [Norris] didn’t want to go into the run off area, the chances of picking up a puncture is enormous.

open image in gallery Lando Norris was forced to drive past a truck during the Australian Grand Prix ( F1TV )

open image in gallery Norris was driving behind the safety car at the same time ( Getty Images )

“You don’t normally follow the safety car off the racetrack.”

The topic is relevant to the sport, given Pierre Gasly’s near-miss with a tractor in Japan in 2022, which brought back memories of Jules Bianchi’s fatal crash at the same circuit in 2014.

Brundle has previously been very vocal about having diggers and trucks on track while cars are still going around the circuit, whether in yellow flag conditions or not.

George Russell completed the podium for the season-opener in Melbourne on Sunday, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish 10th on his Ferrari debut in Melbourne.