Carlos Sainz say drivers are aware they could face same fate as Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo does not have a seat next season after leaving McLaren
Carlos Sainz says every driver is aware they could end up with the same fate as Daniel Ricciardo as “no sport has long term memory”.
Ricciardo is without a seat next season after leaving McLaren and the other spare seats have been filled. The Australian has eight GP wins under his belt and used to drive for Red Bull but after leaving Renault for McLaren his career has dipped in form.
Sainz, who drives for Ferrari, is aware if his driving took a similar path he could find himself on the outside of Formula 1 looking in.
“I think every driver knows, we are judged by what we have done and achieved in the last race,” he told Motorsport.com. “At the most we evaluate the last season, and that is why Daniel is in such a difficult situation today. No sport has a long memory, and I don’t think we can change this approach.
“It’s the way the sport values us. If you win you are a hero, you have a great weekend and you become the best driver in the world, no one is better than you. But if you go through a difficult period the opposite happens, it must be taken into account.”
Ricciardo did receive some interest from lower teams such as Haas and Williams but the star did not take them up on their offers, saying he needs a break from the sport.
“It’s something I’ve certainly evaluated since the summer break,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports.
“I wanted to give it a few races and the more time that passes, the more I feel like it’s what I need. Albeit as well the opportunities... there’s not really anything in the form of next year!
“It’s part I would like the break and need to reset a little bit, and part 2024 as well, some other things may open up.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies