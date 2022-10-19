Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Max Verstappen ‘most talented’ Red Bull driver ever, says Christian Horner

The likes of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo have also driven for Red Bull

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 19 October 2022 10:12
Comments
<p>Verstappen has won his second world title this season</p>

Verstappen has won his second world title this season

(Getty Images)

Red Bull team prinicpal Christian Horner has said Max Verstappen is the most talented driver the team has ever had.

Verstappen joined the team in 2016 and has gone onto win two world titles but he is not the most successful driver the team have had. Sebastian Vettel, who drove for Red Bull Racing between 2009 and 2014, won four world championships. Despite this, Horner believes Verstappen is best.

“The great thing is he is just open to pushing himself in all areas, he always feels there’s more to be had,” he told The Guardian. “He is quite clearly the most talented driver that I think we have had in one of our cars.”

Verstappen claimed his second world title at the Japan Grand Prix and this season’s championship came much easier than last year’s. In 2021 the title came down to the final race between Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and it had a controversial ending, as. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap after former race director Michael Masi decided a saftey car intervention.

The Dutchman has spoken on the different feelings he has for both wins.

Recommended

“You know, last year, all the way until the last race is probably the worst kind of feeling, going into that last race. But also because at the time, I don’t think we were the quickest anymore, so that also doesn’t help,” Verstappen told Sky Sports.

“And this year, it’s just been very, very different in emotions from the start, all the way through the year.”

The Formula 1 season continues on October 23 with the United States GP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in