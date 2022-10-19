Max Verstappen ‘most talented’ Red Bull driver ever, says Christian Horner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull team prinicpal Christian Horner has said Max Verstappen is the most talented driver the team has ever had.

Verstappen joined the team in 2016 and has gone onto win two world titles but he is not the most successful driver the team have had. Sebastian Vettel, who drove for Red Bull Racing between 2009 and 2014, won four world championships. Despite this, Horner believes Verstappen is best.

“The great thing is he is just open to pushing himself in all areas, he always feels there’s more to be had,” he told The Guardian. “He is quite clearly the most talented driver that I think we have had in one of our cars.”

Verstappen claimed his second world title at the Japan Grand Prix and this season’s championship came much easier than last year’s. In 2021 the title came down to the final race between Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and it had a controversial ending, as. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap after former race director Michael Masi decided a saftey car intervention.

The Dutchman has spoken on the different feelings he has for both wins.

“You know, last year, all the way until the last race is probably the worst kind of feeling, going into that last race. But also because at the time, I don’t think we were the quickest anymore, so that also doesn’t help,” Verstappen told Sky Sports.

“And this year, it’s just been very, very different in emotions from the start, all the way through the year.”

The Formula 1 season continues on October 23 with the United States GP.