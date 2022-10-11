It was a close call between Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso as the pair raced against each other in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, 10 October.

The German driver and his Spanish opponent had just 0.01 seconds between them to claim 6th and 7th place respectively in a race that saw Max Verstappen claim his second Formula One drivers’ championship.

“It was very, very close... [Alonso] was a bit aggressive, I would say,” Mr Vettel told Autosport.

