Charles Leclerc ‘still lacks something’, says former Ferrari boss
The Monegasque driver trails Max Verstappen by 116 points in this season’s World Championship
Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt believes Charles Leclerc “still lacks something” despite the Monegasque being Max Verstappen’s closest challenger for the Championship this season.
The Monegasque driver has won three Grands Prix this season but just one since his round three victory in Australia.
With six races left, Verstappen has a 116-point lead over Leclerc and the Red Bull star could claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.
Ferrari’s season of promise has been overshadowed by strategy and driver errors, with Leclerc not aiding his prospects with mistakes at Imola and Paul Ricard.
Todt, who was also FIA president, says the 24-year-old is “lacking something” but refused to elaborate on whether that was his skills at the wheel or something to do with the car or pit wall strategy.
“Charles is already a great champion,” said Todt, as quoted by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport. “He still lacks something, I hope he has it soon.
“Ferrari at one point had the best car in the championship. Then they missed certain opportunities – I’m thinking of strategy, a safety car that came in at the wrong time, reliability problems. Different episodes had a cost.
“We have to reflect on this to avoid them happening again. Never leave anything to chance.
“And if you manage to leave nothing taken for granted, all the ingredients are there to be champions.”
