Christian Horner revealed he “regrets” not signing Oscar Piastri for Red Bull’s driver development programme prior to his ascendancy to Formula 1.

The Australian and 2021 Formula 2 champion will race for McLaren in F1 next year after turning down an option to sign for Alpine - where he was a test driver.

The saga overshadowed the summer break and was finally settled by F1’s Contract Recognition Board in favour of McLaren, who then immediately announced the 21-year-old as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement for next year.

Horner, who has led Red Bull since 2005 when they purchased Jaguar, described Piastri as a “significant talent” who he regrets not signing for Red Bull’s junior team, though admitted it was “difficult to judge” the dramatic summer of events surrounding Piastri.

“He drove for the Arden team in Formula 4 and Formula Renault, and was obviously a significant talent,” Horner told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“There was an opportunity for Red Bull to look at him at the time, and we didn’t take up that option, which is something that I regret. But what he went on to achieve is phenomenal, in Formula 3 and Formula 2.

“Now if he’d have been a driver here, there is no way that he wouldn’t have been under lock and key for a period in time. As I say, I wasn’t party, it’s difficult to judge what was promised or reneged on or so on.

“But certainly, it was unexpected, probably from several areas.”

Oscar Piastri has signed a deal to race for McLaren (PA Wire)

Piastri joined Renault’s academy in 2020 before he won his F3 and F2 titles - yet opted to look elsewhere for a drive for next year.

Red Bull’s sister team, AlphaTauri, are in the market for a replacement for Pierre Gasly next year should the Frenchman join Alpine, though AlphaTauri’s pursuit of American Colton Herta looks dead in the water with Nyck de Vries now emerging as a contender.

“We’re continuing to invest in youth,” Horner added. “We’ve got some great youngsters in the programme, all the way from karting and stepping into Formula 4 now, upwards.”

Liam Lawson has taken part in a practice session for AlphaTauri at the Belgian Grand Prix but is unlikely to make the step up to Formula 1 next year.