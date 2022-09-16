Red Bull pull the plug on signing Colton Herta for AlphaTauri seat next year
The American IndyCar race winner doesn’t qualify for the FIA superlicence needed to compete in F1
Red Bull have reportedly pulled the plug on the prospect of signing Colton Herta as a potential replacement for Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri next year.
The American IndyCar race winner does not have the points required to qualify for the FIA superlicence needed to compete in Formula 1.
Red Bull, for their sister team AlphaTauri, were hopeful that world motorsport’s governing body would make an exception for Herta to compete in F1.
However despite talks over the past few weeeks, the FIA remain unmoved on their stance, leaving Herta’s F1’s prospects in tatters for the time being.
The 22-year-old does not have the required 40 points on his licence, with successes in IndyCar equating to less weight than Formula 2.
AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said this week that his team were prepared to offer Herta practice sessions in the remainder of this season to rack up more points.
Gasly has been closely linked with taking the vacant seat at Alpine as a result of Fernando Alonso moving to Aston Martin and reserve driver Oscar Piastri moving to McLaren.
“The latest on Pierre is that he has a contract with us, as I said already the last time,” Tost said.
“And regarding Colton Herta, it’s a decision from the FIA whether he gets the Super Licence or not, and I hope that FIA will take this decision as soon as possible so that we know how to build up the team and where to go for next year.
“This is a decision from Red Bull, which driver they will bring into the team. But I think if it’s not Colton Herta, then Pierre Gasly will stay and nothing will change.
“We, from our side, will support it, of course. If it’s necessary to run in FP1 then we will run him [Herta] in FP1. Yeah, we will do everything that is being requested.”
