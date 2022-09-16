For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fernando Alonso insists he will reach 400 Grand Prix starts in Formula 1 with the Spaniard about to break Kimi Raikkonen’s race record.

The Spaniard, who has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin for next year, matched Raikkonen’s 349 starts at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix and is set to go top of the leaderboard in Singapore in two weeks time.

Alonso, 41, made his F1 debut in 2001 and given his new deal at Aston for next year having decided to leave Alpine, the two-time world champion says he has plenty left in the tank and will become the first driver to reach 40 Grands Prix.

“I know the number [of starts] because every weekend we keep repeating it, but I’m not into this so much,” Alonso said of matching Raikkonen’s tally.

“I’m happy to be in Formula 1 for so many years, and with the two more coming, or whatever, however long I will be in Formula 1.

“I will reach 400 for sure, so that’s a big number. It shows my passion for the sport and my discipline to perform at the high level. If you are not performing, the team will not give you 400 grands prix, for sure.”

Alonso would be set to reach 400 races towards the end of the 2024 season, with 24 races set to be announced for next year.

Fernando Alonso insists he will reach 400 Grand Prix starts in Formula 1 (Getty Images)

He started his career with Minardi in 2001 before joining Renault, as a test driver in 2002 and then on the grid from 2003-2006, when he won his two World Championships in 2005 and 2006.

The Spaniard then had a year at McLaren in 2007 alongside rookie Lewis Hamilton before re-joining Renault for two years and featuring for Ferrari from 2010-2014.

He then had four tough years at McLaren before taking two years out from 2019-2020; he returned with Alpine at the start of last season.