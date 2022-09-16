Fernando Alonso certain he will hit 400 F1 races as he prepares for 350th Grand Prix in Singapore
The Spaniard is set to break Kimi Raikkonen’s Formula 1 record of 349 Grand Prix starts
Fernando Alonso insists he will reach 400 Grand Prix starts in Formula 1 with the Spaniard about to break Kimi Raikkonen’s race record.
The Spaniard, who has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin for next year, matched Raikkonen’s 349 starts at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix and is set to go top of the leaderboard in Singapore in two weeks time.
Alonso, 41, made his F1 debut in 2001 and given his new deal at Aston for next year having decided to leave Alpine, the two-time world champion says he has plenty left in the tank and will become the first driver to reach 40 Grands Prix.
“I know the number [of starts] because every weekend we keep repeating it, but I’m not into this so much,” Alonso said of matching Raikkonen’s tally.
“I’m happy to be in Formula 1 for so many years, and with the two more coming, or whatever, however long I will be in Formula 1.
“I will reach 400 for sure, so that’s a big number. It shows my passion for the sport and my discipline to perform at the high level. If you are not performing, the team will not give you 400 grands prix, for sure.”
Alonso would be set to reach 400 races towards the end of the 2024 season, with 24 races set to be announced for next year.
He started his career with Minardi in 2001 before joining Renault, as a test driver in 2002 and then on the grid from 2003-2006, when he won his two World Championships in 2005 and 2006.
The Spaniard then had a year at McLaren in 2007 alongside rookie Lewis Hamilton before re-joining Renault for two years and featuring for Ferrari from 2010-2014.
He then had four tough years at McLaren before taking two years out from 2019-2020; he returned with Alpine at the start of last season.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies