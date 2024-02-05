Christian Horner subject to Red Bull investigation over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner is the focus of an internal investigation by the team over alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague.

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states a Red Bull employee has made serious allegations about Horner to the team’s parent company, Red Bull Austria.

Horner refutes the allegations, telling De Telegraaf: “I completely deny these claims.”

The allegations are being treated seriously by Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Red Bull Austria said in a statement to De Telegraaf on Monday: "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The Independent has approached Red Bull for comment.

Red Bull team principal Horner denies the allegations (Getty Images)

Horner, 50, is married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner and has been Red Bull’s team principal since 2005, when the team bought out Jaguar.

He is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid and has been at the helm for six constructors’ championship victories and seven drivers’ championship triumphs – three for Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races in 2023 in their most successful year so far in Formula 1., with Verstappen storming to his third-straight championship.

The team are due to launch their 2024 car next Thursday, 15 February, at their HQ in Milton Keynes. Horner is scheduled to appear.