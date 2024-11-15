Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Damon Hill has announced his surprise departure from Sky SportsF1 after 13 years of working as a pundit for the channel.

Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, appeared on-screen at the last race in Brazil. It is unclear whether that was his last race for Sky or whether he will stand down after the final three races of the 2024 season.

The 64-year-old posted on X on Friday: “It’s been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Sky Sports have been approached for comment.

The post was accompanied by two pictures: one with current F1 expert Martin Brundle and the other with former Sky pundit Johnny Herbert.

Fellow Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins replied to Hill’s post, saying: “I will personally miss Damon immensely! I’ve loved working with you over these past 2 seasons.

Damon Hill has left his role as a pundit on Sky Sports F1 ( Getty Images )

“Thank you for all the support. See you soon!”

Hill joined Sky when the British broadcaster won the rights to F1 in the UK in 2012 and has appeared on a rotational basis throughout each season.

He recently insisted he did not have a “vendetta” against Max Verstappen following criticism of the Red Bull driver following the Mexican Grand Prix last month.

Hill, son of two-time F1 world champion Graham Hill, claimed his sole F1 title in 1996 with Williams and won 22 grands prix, driving also for Brabham, Arrows and Jordan before retiring after the 1999 season.