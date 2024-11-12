Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Damon Hill believes Liam Lawson is the most likely candidate to step in for Sergio Perez should the Mexican be dropped ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

While Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen leads the world championship by 62 points with three races remaining, the 34-year-old is eighth in the drivers’ standings and without a win since April 2023.

Perez did sign a new contract at Red Bull in the summer – with Christian Horner continuing to back the under-pressure driver – until the end of 2025, with an option for a further year.

However, amid a torrid run of form which included a last-place finish at his home race in Mexico last month, it is widely believed that the final three races of the 2024 season could be Perez’s last at the reigning world champions.

“I would have put Carlos Sainz there but that is not going to happen,” said 1996 F1 world champion Hill, when asked about who could replace Perez at Red Bull.

“So I think it is Liam Lawson, almost certainly, because they have got experience of him.”

Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team RB ahead of the US Grand Prix and has immediately impressed, scoring four points in three races.

Yet Red Bull have also been linked with Williams’ Franco Colapinto, who has similarly shone filling in for the axed Logan Sargeant.

Liam Lawson (right) has been linked with replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Colapinto has scored five points since his debut in Monza in September, but as it stands will be without a seat next season with Carlos Sainz already confirmed as Alex Albon’s teammate at Williams in 2025.

It has been reported that Red Bull have offered around £15m to hire Colapinto for their staple of drivers.

“This is where you get into the murky world of, there may be some big money and, if that is the case, then it could be Colapinto,” Hill added.

“But I think he is a little bit inexperienced so you might see him at RB.”

Yuki Tsunoda has already been confirmed as an RB driver for 2025. Perez will have his next chance to prove his worth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 23 November.