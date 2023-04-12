For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series – and casting will begin “pretty soon.”

The Australian, who was dropped by McLaren at the end of last year, is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 and instead occupies a third driver role at world champions Red Bull.

The 33-year-old is confident he can find a seat to return to the sport next year but admitted during numerous appearances at the Australian Grand Prix that he has enjoyed prioritising off-track endeavours so far in 2023.

One such activity has been the creation of a new scripted F1 series on American streaming service and Disney-owned platform Hulu, which was first announced last June.

Ricciardo, one of the stars of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes F1 documentary Drive to Survive, will be the executive producer of the as-of-yet unnamed show.

“It’s good, I’m enjoying it,” Ricciardo said of producing the series, which is likely to air in 2024.

The eight-time grand prix winner remained tight-lipped on further details but divulged casting will start soon for the 30-minutes-an-episode show, to be developed by ABC Signature, Temple Hill and Lionsgate TV.

“I’ve really enjoyed having a bit more time for it this year,” Ricciardo said whilst in Melbourne.

“During the [F1] season … I can’t even necessarily keep up with everything else going on, so having the chance to prioritize things has been really important for me this year.

Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series (Getty Images)

“Moving forward — if I do get back on the grid next year — I think I’ll have a clearer idea of how I want to go racing. It’s given me a chance to reshape a bit of my structure.”

Ricciardo’s new venture is not the only F1-related show in the pipeline, with Drive to Survive renewed for a sixth season focused on the current 2023 campaign.

Netflix will also air a biopic series about three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, while Apple are currently forming plans for an F1 feature film starring Brad Pitt.

The director of box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, Joe Kosinski, will spearhead the film, which will be produced by Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion will also have a new feature documentary about his life and career streamed on Apple TV+, as announced last March.