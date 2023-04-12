A fictional Drive to Survive? Daniel Ricciardo ‘full steam ahead’ with scripted F1 show
The Australian, who is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 after being dropped by McLaren last year, provided an update on a new F1-based series to stream on American platform Hulu
Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series – and casting will begin “pretty soon.”
The Australian, who was dropped by McLaren at the end of last year, is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 and instead occupies a third driver role at world champions Red Bull.
The 33-year-old is confident he can find a seat to return to the sport next year but admitted during numerous appearances at the Australian Grand Prix that he has enjoyed prioritising off-track endeavours so far in 2023.
One such activity has been the creation of a new scripted F1 series on American streaming service and Disney-owned platform Hulu, which was first announced last June.
Ricciardo, one of the stars of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes F1 documentary Drive to Survive, will be the executive producer of the as-of-yet unnamed show.
“It’s good, I’m enjoying it,” Ricciardo said of producing the series, which is likely to air in 2024.
The eight-time grand prix winner remained tight-lipped on further details but divulged casting will start soon for the 30-minutes-an-episode show, to be developed by ABC Signature, Temple Hill and Lionsgate TV.
“I’ve really enjoyed having a bit more time for it this year,” Ricciardo said whilst in Melbourne.
“During the [F1] season … I can’t even necessarily keep up with everything else going on, so having the chance to prioritize things has been really important for me this year.
“Moving forward — if I do get back on the grid next year — I think I’ll have a clearer idea of how I want to go racing. It’s given me a chance to reshape a bit of my structure.”
Ricciardo’s new venture is not the only F1-related show in the pipeline, with Drive to Survive renewed for a sixth season focused on the current 2023 campaign.
Netflix will also air a biopic series about three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, while Apple are currently forming plans for an F1 feature film starring Brad Pitt.
The director of box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, Joe Kosinski, will spearhead the film, which will be produced by Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time world champion will also have a new feature documentary about his life and career streamed on Apple TV+, as announced last March.
