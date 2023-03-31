For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It may surprise you to know that Formula One’s all-time grand prix attendance record – all the way back to 1950 – is not at one of Europe’s trademark tracks. Nor is it in the United States, the sport’s new epicentre that is staging three races this year. It is in fact in Australia: 520,000 over four days in Adelaide in 1995.

In modern-day terms, however, this year is significant for Adelaide’s substitute since 1996, Albert Park in Melbourne. While the US grand prix in Austin brought in 440,000 punters last year, the 2023 Australian grand prix is expected to bring in a figure 10,000 north of that over the four days of running, with support races taking to the track yesterday.

Yet for a country so in love with sport, and sporting idols, a new hometown hero has entered the fray in Formula One, as another falls by the wayside.

Credit to Daniel Ricciardo. On the whole, having raced in Formula One for 11-and-a-half years before his brutal axing by McLaren last year, the 33-year-old has conducted himself impeccably despite his career spiralling downhill quicker than anyone – let alone he – envisaged.

In the end, a “third driver” role at his former employer Red Bull was all that was left. A no-brainer for the constructors’ champions given Ricciardo’s marketing aura and, lo and behold, the Aussie was seen speaking and mingling at numerous hospitality events on Friday.

A race seat down the line though, replacing Sergio Perez or Max Verstappen? Improbable at best, unfeasible at worst. Despite his desire to land a seat in 2024, Ricciardo’s future remains distinctively murky.

“I sit here today and I have confidence I will get back on the grid if that [pointing to his heart] is truly there, and three months into this year that doesn’t feel like it is lost,” he said on Friday. “There have been little signs here and there that I have that desire, that hunger and that motivation.

“I know I cannot get to every team and be like, ‘I am driving for you next year’, but I feel like if I really want it, I will make it happen.

Daniel Ricciardo is present at Albert Park – but won’t be racing (Getty)

So, in the immediacy, the Aussie mantle falls to Ricciardo’s replacement at McLaren: 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri.

After a contentious move from Alpine reserve to McLaren race seat last summer, Piastri’s sole focus is now points on track, after a fruitless first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for both the Melbourne native and teammate Lando Norris.

In an interview provided exclusively to The Independent, Piastri delved into his emotions upon racing just 15 minutes from where he grew up.

“There are very few people in the world that have that privilege,” the 21-year-old said.

“I always dreamed of being able to race at Albert Park, but never dared to think of it as a reality. It’s very special for me.

“Now being able to call myself an F1 driver as my job title is very exciting and obviously I want to keep doing it for a very long time.”

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri is the new hometown hero in Melbourne (Getty)

Piastri is rapid in the cockpit, of that there is no doubt. Despite McLaren’s issues, he looked speedy towards the end of the race a fortnight ago in Jeddah in competition with Norris. Having won F3 in 2020 and F2 a year later, it won’t take long before his in-race nous becomes apparent.

But what about the charm? Calm and mild-mannered, Piastri’s personality seems in contrast to Ricciardo’s easy-going, unfailingly fun demeanour. A demeanour that made him so adored at home and abroad, particularly in wake of Drive to Survive. Ricciardo is, it should not be forgotten, also an eight-time race winner.

Piastri will be given time at McLaren and his ruthlessness in moving away from Alpine – who spent millions on his development – last year speaks to a man driven purely by success, as opposed to any off-track shenanigans and notoriety.

Nevertheless, this weekend is Piastri’s first opportunity to reach out and grasp the attention of the national psyche. What better way to score your first points as an F1 driver than at your home race. Aside from what is expected to be another weekend of Red Bull domination, a top-10 finish for Piastri would be an appealing subplot.

On Friday, Piastri came home 12th and 14th in practice. Max Verstappen was quickest in a dry first practice scuppered by chaotic GPS issues around the street track, while Fernando Alonso was fastest in FP2 that saw rain fall after the first 15 minutes of the session. Lewis Hamilton did impress in the opening session, coming home second.

However, much to the disappointment of virtually the whole grid aside from Red Bull, no rain is anticipated for qualifying on Saturday or the race on Sunday.