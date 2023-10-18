For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daniel Ricciardo is set to make his return to racing at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The Australian broke a metacarpal bone in his left hand in a crash during practice at the Dutch Grand Prix two days before the race.

The 34-year-old had lost control trying to avoid the crashed Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, and was replaced for the races in between for Alpha Tauri by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

A spokesperson for Alpha Tauri confirmed to BBC Sport that Ricciardo would return for Austin, although neither team has officially announced it.

The driver himself said in an Instagram video on Sunday: “Little update: simulator’s been going well, hand is feeling good to drive.

“Austin – everyone knows I love Austin. I wouldn’t miss that one for the world. See y’all in Austin.”

Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022, but he returned to the grid in July at the Hungarian Grand Prix, having been signed up as a Red Bull reserve driver.

He was called up to Alpha Tauri when the team lost faith in Nyck de Vries after the first 10 races of the season and raced three races before the injury, and will continue to compete for the team in 2024.

It may be a cause for concern for Sergio Perez, whose place as second Red Bull driver to Max Verstappen looks far from certain in the future.

Perez does stand second in the drivers championship currently, but with just eight podiums and two wins, it is far from a strong position. Especially considering the two victories came within the first four races of the season.

Perez came 10th in Qatar, did not finish in Japan, and came eighth in Singapore, far from the high standards set by Red Bull and Christian Horner.