Nico Rosberg identifies ‘dream candidate’ for Red Bull seat

Alex Albon would be the “dream candidate” to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, says Nico Rosberg.

Perez, who has a contract at the constructors’ champions until the end of next season, has struggled in recent months and has not claimed a win since May despite being in the best car on the grid.

While Red Bull have publicly insisted the Mexican will retain his drive for 2024, other drivers are being linked with the seat to partner Max Verstappen, including the likes of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Yet 2016 F1 world champion Rosberg believes Williams driver Albon – who drove for Red Bull for 18 months before being dropped for Perez ahead of the 2021 season – would be ideal for Christian Horner’s team moving forward.

“Albon would also be a dream candidate actually for the Red Bull mother team for next year to replace Sergio Perez,” Roseberg told Sky Sports F1.

“But unfortunately, as Helmut Marko was saying, Albon is locked in with a long-term contract there at Williams.”

Albon has been a standout performer for Williams this year, scoring all of the team’s 23 points, and has a long-term deal in place at the team believed to run until the end of the 2024 season at a minimum.

Alex Albon is a ‘dream candidate’ for a Red Bull seat, says Nico Rosberg (Getty Images)

Meanwhile Albon’s team-mate, Logan Sargeant, has not scored a point all year and has five races left this season to prove to team boss James Vowles that he deserves his seat for next year.

“Logan Sargeant is another one of those drivers who’s on shaky ground and really needs to prove himself,” Rosberg added.

“He’s been making too many mistakes so honestly I think it’s going to be difficult for him to retain that seat for next year, especially because Albon is doing such a phenomenal job.”

Sargeant will be keen to put on a good show for the home American fans this weekend at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which is also the fifth sprint weekend of the season.