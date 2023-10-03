Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Qatar Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Ricciardo will miss his fifth grand prix in a row this weekend in Qatar with Liam Lawson again filling in for AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo, who only returned to the F1 grid in July after replacing the axed Nyck de Vries, broke a bone in his hand during second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

Red Bull junior driver Lawson has since stepped in and impressed, recording the team’s best score of the season with a ninth-place finish in Singapore.

Daniel Ricciardo will miss his fifth F1 race in a row (Getty Images)

Nonetheless, in the meantime, both Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been confirmed as AlphaTauri drivers for 2024.

Yet this weekend’s sprint weekend in Qatar will once again come soon for 34-year-old Ricciardo, who will now target a return at the United States Grand Prix in Austin on October 20-22.

Ricciardo has only competed in two races for AlphaTauri – in Hungary and Belgium prior to the summer break – while Lawson has featured in four.

New Zealand driver Lawson, despite his eye-catching performances, has not found a seat for 2024 – though has been linked with the only unconfirmed spot on the grid at Williams amid Logan Sargeant’s struggles.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, will race with Red Bull’s sister team next year in the hope it puts him in a position to take Sergio Perez’s seat for 2025.

Perez’s team-mate Max Verstappen can secure his third straight world title during the sprint race this Saturday in Qatar. The Dutchman only needs to finish sixth or higher in the 100km dash around the Lusail International Circuit.