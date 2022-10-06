Daniel Ricciardo won’t be rushed into decision over next move in F1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Ricciardo insists he won’t be rushed into any decision regarding his F1 future with the 33-year-old still without a seat for next year.

The popular Australian is looking for his sixth team in Formula 1 after McLaren decided to end his contract a year early, with Oscar Piastri instead partnering Lando Norris in 2023.

It leaves Ricciardo currently without a drive next year, with options limited, and the ex-Red Bull driver previously hasn’t ruled out taking a year sabbatical away from the sport after eleven-and-a-half straight seasons.

There is currently a vacant seat at Alpine - though Ricciardo’s departure from Renault at the end of 2020 means a return is unlikely - while Haas could also be an option should Mick Schumacher’s contract at the team not be renewed. Williams are also looking for a replacement for Nicholas Latifi - and a spot could open up at AlphaTauri.

Yet Ricciardo insists he won’t rush his decision, as speculation mounts that he could take up a reserve role with Mercedes.

“There’s not a rush, there’s no pressure to go and quickly sign something and be done with it,” Ricciardo said, ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“It is something I want to take the right amount of time with and figure out as it’s not as simple as signing the first contract that is put in front of me and I’m on the grid for next year.

“I’m not rushed about making a decision. Probably the more we go on with the season the clearer it becomes with what’s going to be best for me.

“The good results help. They help as they make everything better. It’s always more fun from the front of the grid but it’s not a question of whether I still want to do it, I still do want to do it. That is unconditional for now. It’s just the right circumstances.”

Daniel Ricciardo insists he won’t be rushed into any decision regarding his F1 future (Getty Images)

Ricciardo does look to be considering taking a year out from the sport with an eye towards 2024, with his short-term future still up in the air.

“When I say I don’t know, I don’t have a contract yet for next year,” Ricciardo told the Fitzy and Wippa radio show in Sydney last week.

“Could it still happen? It could. I guess I’m not getting too caught up in next year. Of course I want to race, I want to be on the grid, I want to be competing.

“But I’m not kind of seeing next year as all or nothing. Obviously 2024 is something I want to be aware of and look at. So that’s kind of where I’m like. If it means taking a step back to then take two steps forward, that’s what we are trying to figure out at the moment, me and my team. So that could be a year off.”