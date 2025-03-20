Eddie Jordan dies aged 76 as Martin Brundle leads tributes to ‘one of biggest characters of F1’: latest
The 76-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with cancer
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Jordan had been diagnosed with aggressive bladder and prostate cancer in spring of last year. He had spent the winter in South Africa after his latest round of chemotherapy.
He famously ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005, was a pundit on BBC’s coverage of Formula 1 and, shortly before his death, headed a consortium bringing back rugby team London Irish – who folded in 2023.
It was confirmed on Thursday morning that he had died with his family releasing a statement which read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."
Tributes to Jordan have been flooding in with broadcaster Martin Brundle admitting “the sport will be poorer without” such a “strong character, podcaster Jake Humphrey praising his “incredible spirit” and Red Bull boss Christian Horner saying that F1 “has lost a legend. We will miss his wit and his Irish charm.”
'There will never be another like Eddie Jordan'
Former F1 world champion and driver for Jordan’s team, Damon Hill, says:
"We're all very sad and shocked. We knew Eddie was fighting the disease and while we knew it was serious, we thought there might be a chance he would win, but sadly he has lost that.
“There will never be another like Eddie Jordan, You'll hear about what he is like.
"My thoughts go to the Jordan family who are lovely people. Eddie was a huge influence on me and many people in motorsport and around the world, there will never be another like him.”
Eddie Jordan on cancer diagnosis: ‘Don’t be afraid… go and get tested’
Eddie Jordan encouraged people to ‘go and get tested’ for cancer back in February during his latest round of chemotherapy.
At the time he said he was in ‘good shape’ and those who undergo the treatment have a ‘great chance of survival’.
Formula 1 has 'lost a legend'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says that Formula 1 has ‘lost a legend’ and explained how he admired Eddie Jordan’s ‘wit and Irish charm’.
Writing on Instagram, Horner added: “Very sorry to hear Eddie Jordan has sadly passed. Eddie was a hugely colourful character.”
'There will never be another like him'
Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator and racing driver Karun Chandhok says there ‘will never be another like him’ as he pays tribute to Eddie Jordan.
'He was one of the biggest characters of F1'
Martin Brundle gave his reaction to Eddie Jordan’s passing saying he was ‘irrepressible’ and one of the ‘biggest characters in F1’.
Brundle said: "I'm really sad to hear that Eddie has succumbed to his illness, this has taken him relatively quickly, he was such a character. We'll miss him a lot.
“I first raced for Eddie in F3 in 1983, we hardly had a pound between us, and somehow he hustled and got the car and everything together, and we had a great season, that sums him up.
“There are so many drivers that will want to thank him, Eddie Irvine, Jean Alesi, many of us... Eddie gave us a chance in junior racing and promoted us like crazy to get us F1 seats.
“I was lucky enough to drive for him in F1 itself with the Jordan team to close the circle, like Damon Hill, Ralf Schumacher, Giancarlo Fisichella, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, they were given a chance by Eddie due to his entrepreneurial spirit, and his racer's mentality, he was one of the biggest characters of F1, irrepressible.
“He came through the junior ranks, he was a driver himself, and then he had some teams in F3, he ended up in F1, he won races, it was such a strong character to have around, a great sense of humour, and then when he had something secret to tell you and he'd whisper it to you, we will remember him for that.
“The sport will be poorer without him, what he achieved, what he achieved, what he stood for and what a racer he was."
'His impact will be felt for generations'
Aston Martin’s F1 team say that Jordan’s impact on motorsport will be ‘felt for generations’ as they paid tribute to the 76-year-old.
Their statement reads: “We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan.
“His impact will be felt across the motorsport community for generations to come.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”
Humphrey praises Jordan's 'incredible spirit'
TV presenter Jake Humphrey says he is ‘utterly devastated’ by the news of Eddie Jordan’s passing and praised the ‘incredible spirit’ of the former F1 team owner and pundit.
Writing on X, Humphrey said: “Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.
“His greatest achievements were Mikki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible 4 kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met.
“The 4 years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were greatest of my career.
“His incredible spirit and love of life lives on in me, and my children who were lucky enough to meet him and hear all about him.”
Stefano Domenicali reacts to Jordan death
CEO of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali said:
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.
“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.
“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.
“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Jordan revealed in December that he had experienced some “very dark days” after being diagnosed with “aggressive” bladder and prostate cancer last spring, which spread to his spine and pelvis.
