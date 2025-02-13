Eddie Jordan apologises live on radio amid cancer treatment: ‘Please forgive me’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Jordan vocalised his emotions about his cancer treatment and apologised in a heartbreaking moment during a radio interview on Thursday morning.

Former F1 team owner Jordan, 76, revealed in December that he had experienced some “very dark days” after being diagnosed with “aggressive” bladder and prostate cancer last spring, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

Jordan provided a further update last week, insisting his chemotherapy is in “good shape” whilst urging people to “go and get tested” for cancer.

Yet on Thursday morning, speaking on talkSPORT about leading a consortium which has bought London Irish rugby club out of administration this week, Jordan became emotional as the conversation naturally moved on to his current round of chemotherapy.

"Sorry guys, just a small thing, thank you,” Jordan said. "I've just come out of getting chemotherapy and I'm not 100 per cent together here guys.

"I'm just not myself at this moment in time. I'm a little all over the place, so please forgive me."

Presenter Alan Brazil told Jordan “not to worry”, adding: “I wasn’t going to bring it up. But listen, if we can get this out to people, it’s encouraging. Well done you.”

Jordan replied: “I just had a big deal of it yesterday so I’m sorry – I’m not quite myself.”

Brazil signed off by saying: "Take care Eddie, don't you worry, you were fine.

“Get your health better and come back to us with more positive news about London Irish."

Jordan, who spent his winter in Cape Town, said last week on his Formula For Success podcast with former F1 driver David Coulthard: “I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape.

open image in gallery Jordan walks in the F1 paddock in Monaco last May ( Getty Images )

“And I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.”

Jordan and his consortium have swooped to secure London Irish’s intellectual property, brand and rights this week.

Kyle Jordan, a senior partner in Jordan Associates and Eddie Jordan’s son, said: "We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to steer London Irish towards new heights.

“Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community, and in particular want to reach out to the global Irish diaspora to build the exile brand."

Jordan used to be a pundit on BBC’s coverage of Formula 1 and ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005.

He also played a key role last year as Adrian Newey’s manager, as the Red Bull design guru agreed a lucrative deal to join Aston Martin next month.