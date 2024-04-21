F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton in 18th
The Chinese Grand Prix returns as Max Verstappen starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton takes to the grid in a lowly 18th after his worst qualifying result since 2017.
Hamilton finished second in Saturday’s F1 Sprint - a result he described as his “best in a long time” - but was brought crashing back down to earth when he was eliminated in the opening phase of qualifying for Sunday’s main event. The seven-time world champion locked up at the penultimate corner on his speediest lap, and he finished in the Q1 knockout zone, leaving only RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Williams’ Logan Sargeant behind him on the grid.
Verstappen, who is on course to take his fourth consecutive world championship, saw off team-mate Sergio Perez, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third and Lando Norris fourth - ahead of Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren. Charles Leclerc and Sainz finished sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari, while George Russell could manage only eighth on a poor afternoon for the Silver Arrows.
F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: pre-race Driver Standings
Here are the updated driver standings after the result of yesterday’s sprint race.
1. Max Verstappen - 85 points
2. Sergio Perez - 70 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 64 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 59 points
5. Lando Norris - 40 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 34 points
7. George Russell - 25 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 24 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 17 points
10. Lance Stroll - 9 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Max Verstappen denies Lewis Hamilton a sprint victory in China
Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton the first sprint win of his career after passing his rival to win in China on Saturday.
Hamilton started second, and rolled back the years at the Shanghai International Circuit by beating pole-sitter Lando Norris off the line, and taking control of the 19-lap charge to the chequered flag.
But Verstappen, who started fourth, ended Hamilton’s dream of re-entering the winner’s enclosure for the first time in 867 days when he blasted past the Mercedes driver on the ninth lap.
Verstappen crossed the line 13 seconds clear of Hamilton with Sergio Perez taking third.
Verstappen crossed the line 13 seconds clear of Hamilton with Sergio Perez taking third.
F1 start time: When is the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix and how can I watch?
A reminder of how you can watch today’s race.
Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the ShanghaiInternational Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.
The race begins at 8am BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7am (BST).
The race highlights will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
F1 returns to Shanghai for the first time in five years as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the 2024 season
Lewis Hamilton responds to Nico Rosberg comments after worst F1 qualifying since 2017
Lewis Hamilton insisted he is “mentally very strong” after his worst qualifying in nearly seven years which was labelled a “disaster” and “unnecessary” by former rival Nico Rosberg.
Hamilton will line up in 18th position for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix after his troubled start to the new season took another desperate twist in Shanghai.
Earlier on Saturday, Hamilton rolled back the years to lead the sprint race for eight laps before he had to settle for second after he was overtaken by eventual winner Max Verstappen.
But four hours after a result Hamilton described as his “best in a long time”, the 39-year-old was brought crashing back down to earth when he was eliminated in the opening phase of qualifying for Sunday’s main event.
Lewis Hamilton responds to Nico Rosberg comments after worst F1 qualifying since 2017
Max Verstappen followed up his convincing sprint win with a fifth straight pole in China while Hamilton came 18th
Lando Norris warns F1 fans will be turned off by Max Verstappen’s dominance
Lando Norris fears Max Verstappen’s “boring” dominance of Formula One is forcing fans away.
Verstappen became the first driver this century to start the season with five consecutive pole positions after a crushing performance in qualifying for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, 26, saw off Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 0.322 seconds at the Shanghai International Circuit to take top spot, after he earlier raced from fourth to first in the 19-lap sprint race.
Remarkably, since Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world championship in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull driver has won 37 of the 48 races staged, and he is firmly on course to wrap up his fourth title in as many seasons.
