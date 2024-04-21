✕ Close Fernando Alonso insists Mercedes does 'not feel very attractive' for 2025

The Chinese Grand Prix returns as Max Verstappen starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton takes to the grid in a lowly 18th after his worst qualifying result since 2017.

Hamilton finished second in Saturday’s F1 Sprint - a result he described as his “best in a long time” - but was brought crashing back down to earth when he was eliminated in the opening phase of qualifying for Sunday’s main event. The seven-time world champion locked up at the penultimate corner on his speediest lap, and he finished in the Q1 knockout zone, leaving only RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Williams’ Logan Sargeant behind him on the grid.

Verstappen, who is on course to take his fourth consecutive world championship, saw off team-mate Sergio Perez, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third and Lando Norris fourth - ahead of Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren. Charles Leclerc and Sainz finished sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari, while George Russell could manage only eighth on a poor afternoon for the Silver Arrows.

