F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint qualifying results and times
F1 live updates from day one of the Miami Grand Prix and sprint qualifying in Florida
Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.
Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.
Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.
Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022.
F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying report:
Lewis Hamilton’s troubled season continued in Miami after he qualified only 12th for Saturday’s sprint race at the Hard Rock Stadium.
As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position, Hamilton, who has so far failed to finish in the top six this season, grazed the wall as he was eliminated in Q2.
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell also failed to make it into the final phase, taking 11th place, on another disappointing afternoon for Mercedes in the Sunshine State.
Full report below:
What is the starting grid for the Miami GP sprint race?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Sergio Perez
4) Daniel Ricciardo
5) Carlos Sainz
6) Oscar Piastri
7) Lance Stroll
8) Fernando Alonso
9) Lando Norris
10) Nico Hulkenberg
11) George Russell
12) Lewis Hamilton
13) Esteban Ocon
14) Kevin Magnussen
15) Yuki Tsunoda
16) Pierre Gasly
17) Zhou Guanyu
18) Valtteri Bottas
19) Logan Sargeant
20) Alex Albon
Ed Sheeran meets Ted Kravitz:
This was golden just before that qualifying session...
Max Verstappen:
“To be honest with you it felt pretty terrible. Maybe that last session was very difficult to get the tyres to work. I didn’t really improve on the soft but somehow we’re first. We take it. Practice I was really confident, qualifying not so much.
“In qualifying, it didn’t look like that for me. I don’t know what happened to the other cars in that last lap.”
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole for the sprint!
Max Verstappen takes it... just!
A tenth ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second, with Sergio Perez in third! Verstappen made an error in sector two too!
And what a lap from Daniel Ricciardo - in P4!
4-10: Ricciardo, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Norris, Hulkenberg
Verstappen: “LOL! What happened to the others, that was terrible. I mean, I’ll take it!”
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Four minutes left....
No cars out on track until four minutes left!
They clearly feel they can only do one lap on these soft tyres!
One-lap shootout - here we go then!
F1 Miami Grand Prix: SQ3 underway!
Here come the soft tyres!
Eight minutes only - who will be on pole for the sprint race tomorrow?
10 drivers involved: Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Piastri, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Hulkenberg
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton is out in SQ2!
Lewis Hamilton hasn’t made it - and neither has his team-mate George Russell!
A shocker for Mercedes!
Bottom-five (11-15) and out in SQ2: Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen, Tsunoda
Hamilton: “I’ve got nothing man...”
Top-3: Norris, Perez, Leclerc
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Lando Norris fastest
Norris No 1, Perez No 2, Leclerc No 3:
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen, Verstappen (no time), Tsunoda (no time)
Verstappen will only have time for one lap around the Miami circuit!
George Russell a nervous man in P10 too... 2 minutes left...
F1 Miami Grand Prix: SQ2 underway!
10 minutes now for this quickfire second session, with the 15 remaining drivers again on medium tyres...
Cue a queue in the pit lane!
