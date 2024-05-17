F1 Imola GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results
Lando Norris looks to build on his first F1 win at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix this weekend
Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.
Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.
Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.
There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.
Follow latest updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent
Driver Standings ahead of the action this weekend:
1. Max Verstappen - 136 points
2. Sergio Perez - 103 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 98 points
4. Lando Norris - 83 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points
7. George Russell - 37 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 27 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda -14 points
11. Lance Stroll - 9 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
17. Alex Albon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton has called on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to replace him with 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton will leave a vacant seat at the Silver Arrows when he joins Ferrari in 2025.
Wolff has flirted with Max Verstappen while Carlos Sainz – making way for Hamilton at Ferrari – is also a contender for the seat.
“Carlos is a great driver so wherever he goes he would be a positive for any team,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
“I have no idea what Toto’s plans are, but for me, if it was my job and my role, I would take on a youngster, and I would take on Kimi.”
Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes
Antonelli, who turns 18 in August, has recently tested Mercedes machinery in Austria and Imola.
The grid remembers Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, 30 years on from their deaths
Weekend preview: The key steps for Lando Norris to become a genuine F1 title contender
Beaming in the novelty and adulation of his first victory in Formula 1, Lando Norris was not going to miss a beat in celebrating over the past fortnight. Partying with American sports stars, check. Two rounds of golf at Augusta National, check. Appearances on This Morning and Radio 1, check.
But, ultimately, you’re only as good as your last race. And now the fast-paced, hard-nosed world of F1 has moved on from Miami.
So to this weekend and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, named after the Italian region where the famous Imola circuit is situated, 28 miles east of Bologna, and hosts a year on from the event’s cancellation due to heavy flooding. A track where Norris has gone well in the past – podiums in 2021 and 2022 – is a near-ideal follow-up from the highest of Florida highs, as F1 heads to Europe for the first time in 2024.
Full piece below:
The key steps for Lando Norris to become a genuine F1 title contender
McLaren driver Norris is finally a race winner – but should be immediately striving for more as F1 heads to Europe for the first time this season and to Imola, 30 years on from Ayrton Senna’s tragic death
What are the timings this weekend?
(All times BST)
Friday 17 May
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 18 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 19 May
- Race: 2pm
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!
Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.
Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.
Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.
There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies