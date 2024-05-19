✕ Close Lando Norris returns to McLaren HQ after Miami Grand Prix triumph

Max Verstappen saw off McLaren’s challenge to match Ayrton Senna’s record of eight consecutive pole positions for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

At the Imola venue which claimed Senna’s life 30 years ago, Verstappen’s drew level with the great Brazilian.

Oscar Piastri took second for McLaren – just 0.074 seconds behind Verstappen – with Lando Norris, who broke his duck in Miami a fortnight ago, only 0.091 sec adrift. However, Piastri was dropped three places for Sunday’s grid after blocking Haas’s Kevin Magnussen in Q1.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari, with George Russell sixth – half-a-second behind – and two places ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

