Liveupdated1716114355

F1 Imola GP 2024 LIVE: Race updates, times, schedule and results as Max Verstappen starts on pole

Verstappen starts on pole for the Emilia Romagna GP with Lando Norris next to him on the front row

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 19 May 2024 11:25
Comments
Close
Lando Norris returns to McLaren HQ after Miami Grand Prix triumph

Max Verstappen saw off McLaren’s challenge to match Ayrton Senna’s record of eight consecutive pole positions for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

At the Imola venue which claimed Senna’s life 30 years ago, Verstappen’s drew level with the great Brazilian.

Oscar Piastri took second for McLaren – just 0.074 seconds behind Verstappen – with Lando Norris, who broke his duck in Miami a fortnight ago, only 0.091 sec adrift. However, Piastri was dropped three places for Sunday’s grid after blocking Haas’s Kevin Magnussen in Q1.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari, with George Russell sixth – half-a-second behind – and two places ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Follow latest updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent

1716113679

Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has called on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to replace him with 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will leave a vacant seat at the Silver Arrows when he joins Ferrari in 2025.

Wolff has flirted with Max Verstappen while Carlos Sainz – making way for Hamilton at Ferrari – is also a contender for the seat.

“Carlos is a great driver so wherever he goes he would be a positive for any team,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

“I have no idea what Toto’s plans are, but for me, if it was my job and my role, I would take on a youngster, and I would take on Kimi.”

Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes

Antonelli, who turns 18 in August, has recently tested Mercedes machinery in Austria and Imola.

Kieran Jackson19 May 2024 11:14
1716112779

Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Oscar Piastri*

6. George Russell

7. Yuki Tsunoda

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Daniel Ricciardo

10. Nico Hulkenberg

11. Sergio Perez

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Lance Stroll

14. Alex Albon

15. Pierre Gasly

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Zhou Guanyu

19. Fernando Alonso

20. Logan Sargeant

*Piastri was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Magnussen in qualifying

Kieran Jackson19 May 2024 10:59
1716112564

Start time for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix:

The race starts at 2pm (BST).

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Kieran Jackson19 May 2024 10:56
1716112516

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson19 May 2024 10:55
1716050692

Yuki Tsunoda after an impressive P7 in qualifying:

Kieran Jackson18 May 2024 17:44
1716049139

Kieran Jackson18 May 2024 17:18
1716047159

Max Verstappen’s joyous reaction to pole position:

Kieran Jackson18 May 2024 16:45
1716046799

Lando Norris:

“P3 is not a bad job at all, within a tenth of P1, tiny margins! We’ve had a very good weekend so far, exciting - we’re close, can’t wait for tomorrow.

“We’re getting closer, to be ahead of Ferrari is a nice result for us. It’s going to be close and a good race tomorrow. It’s tough when the lap times are so tight, it will be a tough race.”

Kieran Jackson18 May 2024 16:39
1716046019

Oscar Piastri:

“Scruffy last corner but really happy, I’ve been really comfortable with the car. Very close to the pole but it’s been a little while since I’ve been up there.

“We’ll see what we can do, we’ve been on the pace all weekend. You can’t count out Max and Red Bull as we’ve seen but confidence is high.”

Kieran Jackson18 May 2024 16:26
1716045539

Max Verstappen:

“I’m incredibly happy to be on pole, didn’t expect that. We made some changes before qualifying.. I’m still pumping, adrenaline!

“Great start to the year.”

Kieran Jackson18 May 2024 16:18

