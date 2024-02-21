For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.

Here is everything you need to know

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:

(All times GMT)

Wednesday 21 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Thursday 22 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Friday 23 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Driver line-ups for Bahrain testing

Red Bull

Wednesday, February 21: Max Verstappen (all day)

Thursday, February 22: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)

Friday, February 23: Sergio Perez (all day)

Mercedes

Wednesday, February 21: George Russell (all day)

Thursday, February 22: Lewis Hamilton (all day)

Friday, February 23: Lewis Hamilton (AM), George Russell (PM)

Ferrari

Wednesday, February 21: Charles Leclerc (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC

McLaren

Wednesday, February 21: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)

Friday, February 23: Lando Norris (AM), Oscar Piastri (PM)

Aston Martin

Wednesday, February 21: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC

Alpine

Wednesday, February 21: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Pierre Gasly (AM), Esteban Ocon (PM)

Friday, February 23: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)

Williams

Wednesday, February 21: Alexander Albon (AM), Logan Sargeant (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Logan Sargeant (all day)

Friday, February 23: Alexander Albon (all day)

Haas

Wednesday, February 21: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)

Friday, February 23: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Stake F1 Team

Wednesday, February 21: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Zhou Guanyu (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)

Friday, February 23: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)

Visa Cash App RB

Wednesday, February 21: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

When is the first race of the 2024 season?

The first race of the new season is on Saturday 2 March, with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The first two races of the season, in Bahrain and Saudi, are on Saturdays so they don’t clash with the start of Ramadan on 10 March.

It means practice for both races will be on Thursday, with qualifying on Friday.