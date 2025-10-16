F1 2026 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season?
The grid for 2026 is taking shape with Mercedes finally confirming their line-up this week
The 2026 Formula One season starts on 8 March in Australia – and the driver line-up for next year is beginning to take shape.
While numerous teams have long-term agreements with their drivers – such as McLaren, Ferrari and Williams – some teams are yet to confirm their two drivers in the cockpit for 2026.
Max Verstappen confirmed in July he will be staying at Red Bull next year, while Mercedes have now announced contract extensions for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Meanwhile, American-owned Cadillac join the grid next year as the sport’s 11th team and have confirmed the signing of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.
With focus quickly shifting to next year – when new engine and chassis regulations come into force – The Independent takes a look at the driver line-up confirmed so far.
What is the driver line-up for 2026?
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
TBC
MERCEDES
George Russell
Kimi Antonelli
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Pierre Gasly
TBC
HAAS
Esteban Ocon
Ollie Bearman
RACING BULLS
TBC
TBC
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
SAUBER
Nico Hulkenberg
Gabriel Bortoleto
CADILLAC
Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas
NOTE: italics represent new seat
