Prior to the Drive to Survive era which triggered the sport’s unprecedented boom, one of Liberty Media’s first ventures as Formula One’s bright-eyed American owners came in the summer of 2017. The next best thing beyond the unrealistic concept of a race around London’s streets, the capital opened itself up to F1 Live London, depicted as a “world-first” event to “celebrate a new era”.

Taking place a few days before the British Grand Prix, on a gorgeous Wednesday night in the heart of July, it turned Trafalgar Square into a one-day hub of high-energy, fast-moving activity. From Sebastian Vettel executing doughnuts in his Ferrari car to Little Mix performing on stage, it was the first step on Liberty’s unrelenting journey towards a younger, more diverse audience. The results – in eyeballs and wealth – are plain for all to see today.

With 100,000 people attending, it was a rip-roaring success. There was just one problem: Lewis Hamilton did not turn up.

open image in gallery Trafalgar Square was a hub of loud and boisterous activity in 2017 for F1 Live London ( Getty )

The then-Mercedes driver, in the midst of what would turn out to be his fourth title-winning season, opted instead for a two-day holiday in Greece. For a figure who has, in the years since, transcended his sport and remains its most popular star, it was a somewhat peculiar decision.

Inevitably, Hamilton would justify his decision by his result at Silverstone, where he achieved a rare “grand slam” feat: pole position, leading every lap of the race, setting the fastest lap and winning the grand prix. But nevertheless, it is safe to say Hamilton won’t make the same choice on Tuesday when F1 returns to London once again, as anticipation builds towards his debut with the sport’s most fabled brand, Ferrari, in Australia on 16 March.

F1 announced in November an event which had been in the pipeline for months. As opposed to each team having its own car launch (although some have still opted to do so), all 10 teams will be present at the O2 Arena on Tuesday night for F1 75 Live – a nod to the sport’s 75th anniversary.

The event will run from 8pm-10pm and will feature interviews and “top entertainment”, though acts and guest presenters are yet to be officially confirmed. Various reports indicate, however, that Take That will headline the musical performances.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali described it as a “fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula One”. There is no doubt that, after tickets sold out within an hour, it will be another lucrative London moneymaker.

It is an intriguing concept, launching a season which Sky F1 presenter Martin Brundle predicts will be an “all-time classic”. It is not the only F1 event in east London either, with the F1 Exhibition recently announcing an extension until 2 March, at Excel London, due to public demand.

open image in gallery Sebastian Vettel performs doughnuts in London in 2017 ( Getty )

From a logistics standpoint, it works well for the majority of teams; seven of the 10 are based in the UK and pre-season testing in Bahrain takes place next week. A fortnight on brings the return of the Albert Park season curtain-raiser in Melbourne.

Yet for the lucky members of the public who have bought a ticket, it is on the expensive side. Tickets range from £58 to £113 for a two-hour show where, unlike the two one-hour practice sessions on a Friday grand prix weekend, there won’t be any cars racing around the 20,000-capacity arena.

While the three-figure price for close-to-the-action seats may be appropriate, £50+ as the lowest price point has eliminated the opportunity for many people in and around the capital – those who definitely cannot afford a trip to Silverstone – to see the razzmatazz of F1 up close and personal.

F1’s venture in London eight years ago was ticketless, while a similar event ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne’s Federation Square was also free. A starting price for the event on Tuesday which is closer to £25, even for a limited number of tickets, feels like an opportunity missed.

open image in gallery A depiction of the 2025 F1 season launch event at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday ( F1 )

Then again, a rapid sale of tickets would say otherwise. The event will be run by Brian Burke Creative, who put on the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. And while Max Verstappen was critical of the “99 per cent show, 1 per cent sporting event” extravaganza as the drivers were presented to the crowds via a row of lift podiums, the evening appealed to F1’s bosses and marketeers keen to exhibit the sport’s newest “crown jewel” to the waiting world.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. The traditional car launch format is often a stifling few weeks, with some teams more open and accessible than others. McLaren proved that point, not even announcing their “camouflaged” launch to the public on Thursday ahead of time. At least in this instance, everybody will be singing from the same hymn sheet.

Much like Vegas in 2023, a similar vibe of A-list acts and thunderous music can be expected in north Greenwich. But what cannot be understated is who the paying public will be there to see.

Ahead of a 2025 season which will see as many as six full-time rookies – including British teenager Ollie Bearman at Haas and Mercedes’ 18-year-old hotshot Kimi Antonelli – the allure of Hamilton in Ferrari scarlet will undoubtedly be the night’s most notable moment. The hype surrounding his appearance in Italy a month ago, with F1’s most-liked ever photo on Instagram, speaks to that.

And fans in the arena and in front of the television need not worry: Hamilton will be present in London this time around.