F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Race latest updates, stream and times in Lewis Hamilton’s final Mercedes race
F1 live updates in Abu Dhabi as Lando Norris starts the final race of the 2024 season on pole
Lando Norris claimed an eighth pole position of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early elimination in his final qualifying as a Mercedes driver.
Norris led a McLaren one-two, with team-mate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row as the team strengthened their grip on the constructors’ championship.
The British team are battling Ferrari to claim the constructors’ crown this weekend, holding a 21-point lead over the Scuderia.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has endured a challenging weekend to boost McLaren’s chances and will start Sunday’s race at the back of the field.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: A reminder of the starting grid...
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Max Verstappen
5. Pierre Gasly
6. George Russell
7. Nico Hulkenberg***
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Valtteri Bottas
10. Sergio Perez
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Liam Lawson
13. Lance Stroll
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Lewis Hamilton
17. Jack Doohan
18. Alex Albon*
19. Charles Leclerc**
20. Franco Colapinto*
*Albon and Colapinto have been given five-place grid penalties for exceeding their battery allocation
**Leclerc has been given a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his battery allocation
***Hulkenberg receives a three-place grid drop for overtaking two cars on the pit-exit road in qualifying
Charles Leclerc: ‘We need a miracle today'
Charles Leclerc speaks to Sky Sports as he walks to his car, sitting at the rear in P19. Will it be a fun challenge trying to work through the field?
“Fun – I don’t know if it is the word. It would have been more fun in front. It’s a very difficult task today, but I’ll do everything to try to make the miracle happen. That’s what we need to have today, a miracle.”
Christian Horner: ‘This race is like a cup final’
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner speaks to Martin Brundle on the grid. Can his team clinch the drivers’ championship today?
“It’s a bit like a cup final, so we will go for it and try and finish the season on a high note. McLaren and Ferrari have their own races to run, so they will probably be a bit conservative. Their may be some opportunities and Max isn’t shy of having a go.”
A reminder of the state of play in the constructors’ ahead of the final race:
1. McLaren - 640 points
2. Ferrari - 619 points (-21 points)
3. Red Bull Racing - 581 points
4. Mercedes - 446 points
5. Aston Martin - 92 points
6. Alpine - 59 points
7. Haas - 54 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
Brad Pitt in the pit lane
Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz has cornered Holywood star Brad Pitt, who stars in next year’s F1 film, in the garage.
“I’ve got so much respect for these guys,” says Pitt. “What these drivers and cars can do, it’s off the charts. I’ve been having the time of my life. I wish [filming] could go on another year. I might shed a tear!
“It’s really good fun. Our director said, put actors in the car and bed ourselves in the weekend and make the best racing movie. I dare say we have done it.”
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton on the drivers parade...
“It’s a very strange feeling, can’t really put into words what I’m feeling, a lot of gratitude, hoping I can do something from way back. I just want to take it all in.
“This weekend has been really easy to be present. Controlling the emotions as they come in waves? That’s the hardest thing.”
“It’s a new day today.”
Valtteri Bottas on F1 swansong: ‘This year has been the toughest of rides’
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Max Verstappen, who starts P4..
“This weekend has been tricky for us, if we fight for a podium that’d be great - let’s see how it works.
“We’ve already won the championship, that’s the main goal done. I’ll try and do a good race.”
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Lando Norris, who starts on pole..
“P1 today would be lovely. Team have done an incredible job, today isn’t about me or Oscar it’s about the team.
“It should be a fun one, I’m not expecting an easy race at all. Carlos and Max will be going for it.”
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton on his final day as a Mercedes driver
“It’s a beautiful day. It’s a strange feeling that I can’t really put into words. I feel a lot of gratitude. I’m just trying to be present and take everything in and enjoy it.”
