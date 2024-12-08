✕ Close George Russell's eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in furious F1 feud

Lando Norris claimed an eighth pole position of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early elimination in his final qualifying as a Mercedes driver.

Norris led a McLaren one-two, with team-mate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row as the team strengthened their grip on the constructors’ championship.

The British team are battling Ferrari to claim the constructors’ crown this weekend, holding a 21-point lead over the Scuderia.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has endured a challenging weekend to boost McLaren’s chances and will start Sunday’s race at the back of the field.

