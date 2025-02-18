Formula 1 shattered its previous live event viewership record on Tuesday during the sport’s 75th anniversary event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London.

The event amassed 1.1 million concurrent live YouTube viewers at its peak and 4.6 million total viewers across YouTube’s live broadcast. The sport’s previous largest crowd for a live event was just 289,000 at its peak.

The two-hour spectacle, where all 20 drivers revealed the 2025 F1 car liveries paired with musical acts and celebrity appearances, was broadcast for free across the sport’s social media channels.

The event also was trending across social media, with #F175 going viral.

The evening was a star-studded affair. Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall hosted the event with a stand-up comedy routine and opening monologue full of F1’s biggest 2024 storylines: the off-track drama. He was joined by F1TV’s cast of presenters, Laura Winters, Ariana Bravo and Lawrence Barretto.

American country singer Kane Brown served as the opening act while rapper mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) and singer Tems followed with spark and fire-filled performances. The man behind the F1 theme song, Brian Tyler, made a special appearance and That That closed the evening.

Despite Gordon Ramsay, Idris Elba and other celebrities lining The O2, the biggest part of the evening was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s first public appearance with Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

“I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything is new,” Hamilton said as the SF-25 challenger was unveiled. Drivers and team principals alike across the F1 grid are anticipating the 40-year-old driver to be a title contender this season.

“Tonight was an amazing event and a huge success,” Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “As a sport, we did something together that has never been done in the history of F1 before. We are always celebrating and respecting our incredible history while looking to the future to engage new fans around the globe.”

Formula 1 will hit the track for the first time in 2025 in Melbourne on Sunday, March 16.