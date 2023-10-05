For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll insists Formula 1 should remain a 10-team sport in the wake of Andretti’s bid to become the 11th outfit on the grid.

American-owned Andretti received the green light on their application from the FIA earlier this week, with the matter now in the hands of FOM (Formula One Management) on a commercial basis.

F1 has had 10 teams since the 2015 season but the FIA opened an “expressions of interest” process at the start of this year, with three teams rejected and only Andretti’s bid moved forward to F1 for a potential entry in 2026 or later.

Yet Stroll, who took over struggling Racing Point in 2020 and has propelled the Silverstone-based team to frontrunner status this season, insists the sport should stick to 10 teams in the paddock.

“I think F1, at the moment, the business sis on fire, the sport has never been in a better place and I believe if it isn’t broken you don’t need to fix it,” said Stroll.

“So I’m a strong believer that it’s working really well with 10 teams right now and believe that’s the way it should stay.”

Andretti’s bid has a clear angle to it, given F1’s expansion in the United States with three races and a huge growth in popularity, largely as a result of Netflix’s hit behind-the-scenes show Drive to Survive.

Yet another team on the grid would divide the prize money further between the teams and, under the current Concorde Agreement, any new entrant has to pay the others a collective $200m anti-dilution fee, though some figures believe that number should increase as a result of F1’s market value rising.

Lawrence Stroll believes Formula 1 should stick with 10 teams (Getty Images)

Stroll added: “There’s never been more fans, spectators at races, the audience is the highest it’s ever been – I continue to see substantial growth, particularly in the United States which is the largest consumer market in the world.

“As you know we now have three races in the States – we’re in our second year in Miami, we’re going to Las Vegas in November. So I see tremendous growth possibilities going forward.”

Aston Martin are currently fourth in the 2023 constructors’ standings on 221 points, with 174 of those secured by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who joined from Alpine at the start of the year.

Stroll, father to the team’s second F1 driver Lance, also announced that Aston Martin would be returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans event next year, with the Valkyrie hypercar designed by Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey eyeing success in 2024.