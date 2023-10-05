For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen is on the verge of securing his third straight world championship as Formula 1 returns to Qatar.

The Dutchman only needs three more points to clinch the 2023 title, meaning he only needs to finish sixth or higher during the Saturday sprint race in order to seal his crown. Verstappen was back to his usual ruthless best last time out in Japan, after his first podium-less race of the season a week earlier in Singapore.

Sergio Perez endured a weekend to forget in Suzuka, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a memorable double podium for McLaren. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and is now just 33 points off Perez in the championship standings. Norris, meanwhile, has drawn level with George Russell in seventh place in the standings with six races and three sprints to go in 2023.

F1 raced in Qatar for the first time towards the end of the memorable 2021 season, when Hamilton came home in first place at the Lusail International Circuit. A race did not take place in 2022 as Qatar was focusing on hosting the FIFA World Cup. F1 has signed a 10-year deal from 2023 to host a race in Qatar every year.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 6 October

Free practice 1: 2:30pm

2:30pm Qualifying: 6pm

Saturday 7 October

Sprint shootout: 2pm

2pm Sprint race: 6:30pm

Sunday 8 October

Race: 6pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Qatar will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 4:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at 9:35pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the grand prix on Sunday night at 11pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Qatar on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix (PA Wire)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 400 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 190 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 174 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 150 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 135 points

7) Lando Norris - 115 points

8) George Russell - 115 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 57 points

10) Lance Stroll - 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 38 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 623 points

2) Mercedes - 305 points

3) Ferrari - 285 points

4) Aston Martin - 221 points

5) McLaren - 172 points

6) Alpine - 84 points

7) Williams - 21 points

8) Haas - 12 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November