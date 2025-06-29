Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

F1 Austrian GP live: Race latest updates and start time with Lando Norris starting on pole

Follow live F1 updates from the Red Bull Ring as Norris starts on pole with Verstappen down the order

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 29 June 2025 13:38 BST
Comments
Norris Admits Error in Collision with McLaren Teammate Piastri

A dominant Lando Norris delivered the perfect response to his Montreal horror show by securing an emphatic pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris' F1 world championship bid was dealt a major setback a fortnight ago when he ran into the back of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

But the British driver has been in excellent form at the Red Bull Ring, topping all of the practice sessions he has competed in, before landing the 12th pole of his career.

Norris' margin over second-placed Charles Leclerc was a huge 0.521 seconds - the biggest of the year so far at the shortest track on the calendar. Piastri qualified in third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Max Verstappen down in seventh.

Follow live updates of the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent

What time is the Austrian GP?

Time BST

Sunday 29 June

  • Race: 2pm
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 12:30

A reminder of the starting grid for the Austrian GP:

1. Lando Norris

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. George Russell

6. Liam Lawson

7. Max Verstappen

8. Gabriel Bortoleto

9. Kimi Antonelli

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Alex Albon

13. Isack Hadjar

14. Franco Colapinto

15. Ollie Bearman

16. Lance Stroll

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Yuki Tsunoda

19. Carlos Sainz

20. Nico Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:58

Austrian Grand Prix:

We’re five minutes away from the 11th grand prix of the season!

Lando Norris is the favourite - he starts on pole! Charles Leclerc is in second, with Oscar Piastri in third.

And what about Lewis Hamilton, starting in fourth?!

Should be a cracker this!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:55

Liam Lawson, who starts P6

“It’s hard to know with strategy, we’ll react as quickly as we can.”

Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:54

Gabriel Bortoleto, who starts an impressive P8:

“First lap, keep it clean. Let’s see what we can achieve.

“Hopefully some points.”

Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:52

Oscar Piastri, who starts P3:

“Today can be good for us, it’s a lot hotter than we’ve had all weekend.”

Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:50

Time for the Austrian national anthem!

Track temperatures around 50C in Spielberg as we hear the Austrian national anthem, with 15 minutes to go until lights out!

Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:45

Karun Chandhok on Max Verstappen's P7 start:

“The key for Max will be opening lap. Red Bull don’t have a car as fast as last year but he’ll be in the fight for the final spot on the podium.

“The overtaking opportunities are good here, three DRS zones. Max can come through and you can never discount him in wheel to wheel battles.

“The key will be the first two or three laps.”

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:41

Lando Norris, speaking this morning ahead of the race:

“We’ve got a good car, great start and try and control things from there.

“The car has been proven from the timesheets that we’ve taken a step forward, it doesn’t feel different. It’s delivering what it’s should.

“I expect a good battle from them both, I expect them to be punchy. I have to put up a good defence and go from there.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:39

Driver standings heading into this weekend:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 20 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson29 June 2025 13:35

