Norris Admits Error in Collision with McLaren Teammate Piastri

A dominant Lando Norris delivered the perfect response to his Montreal horror show by securing an emphatic pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris' F1 world championship bid was dealt a major setback a fortnight ago when he ran into the back of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

But the British driver has been in excellent form at the Red Bull Ring, topping all of the practice sessions he has competed in, before landing the 12th pole of his career.

Norris' margin over second-placed Charles Leclerc was a huge 0.521 seconds - the biggest of the year so far at the shortest track on the calendar. Piastri qualified in third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Max Verstappen down in seventh.

