F1 Austrian GP live: Race latest updates and start time with Lando Norris starting on pole
Follow live F1 updates from the Red Bull Ring as Norris starts on pole with Verstappen down the order
A dominant Lando Norris delivered the perfect response to his Montreal horror show by securing an emphatic pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.
Norris' F1 world championship bid was dealt a major setback a fortnight ago when he ran into the back of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
But the British driver has been in excellent form at the Red Bull Ring, topping all of the practice sessions he has competed in, before landing the 12th pole of his career.
Norris' margin over second-placed Charles Leclerc was a huge 0.521 seconds - the biggest of the year so far at the shortest track on the calendar. Piastri qualified in third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Max Verstappen down in seventh.
A reminder of the starting grid for the Austrian GP:
1. Lando Norris
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Liam Lawson
7. Max Verstappen
8. Gabriel Bortoleto
9. Kimi Antonelli
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Alex Albon
13. Isack Hadjar
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Ollie Bearman
16. Lance Stroll
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Carlos Sainz
20. Nico Hulkenberg
Austrian Grand Prix:
We’re five minutes away from the 11th grand prix of the season!
Lando Norris is the favourite - he starts on pole! Charles Leclerc is in second, with Oscar Piastri in third.
And what about Lewis Hamilton, starting in fourth?!
Should be a cracker this!
Liam Lawson, who starts P6
“It’s hard to know with strategy, we’ll react as quickly as we can.”
Gabriel Bortoleto, who starts an impressive P8:
“First lap, keep it clean. Let’s see what we can achieve.
“Hopefully some points.”
Oscar Piastri, who starts P3:
“Today can be good for us, it’s a lot hotter than we’ve had all weekend.”
Time for the Austrian national anthem!
Track temperatures around 50C in Spielberg as we hear the Austrian national anthem, with 15 minutes to go until lights out!
Karun Chandhok on Max Verstappen's P7 start:
“The key for Max will be opening lap. Red Bull don’t have a car as fast as last year but he’ll be in the fight for the final spot on the podium.
“The overtaking opportunities are good here, three DRS zones. Max can come through and you can never discount him in wheel to wheel battles.
“The key will be the first two or three laps.”
Lando Norris, speaking this morning ahead of the race:
“We’ve got a good car, great start and try and control things from there.
“The car has been proven from the timesheets that we’ve taken a step forward, it doesn’t feel different. It’s delivering what it’s should.
“I expect a good battle from them both, I expect them to be punchy. I have to put up a good defence and go from there.”
Driver standings heading into this weekend:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 20 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 8 points
17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
