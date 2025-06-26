Lewis Hamilton reacts to ‘significant’ social media abuse F1 drivers face
Drivers such as Jack Doohan and Yuki Tsunoda have faced abuse online from angry fans this season
Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about the “significant” abuse the current generation of Formula One drivers face on social media.
The seven-time F1 world champion, 40, is the most-followed driver on Instagram with nearly 40 million followers, but did recently unfollow everybody he previously followed on his account.
Jack Doohan, Yuki Tsunoda and F2 championship leader Alex Dunne are among the drivers who have experienced abuse online this year, while Lando Norris admitted he’s no longer using social media.
Doohan and his father, Mick, faced abuse from fans of Franco Colapinto in Imola last month, while Japanese driver Tsunoda also was on the receiving end of abuse from the same fanbase.
Hamilton, in his 19th season in the sport, believes the current staple of drivers have been “amazing” and “mature” in the face of online abuse.
“The times have changed,” Hamilton, who co-produced the new F1 Movie, said. “I would say the racing space has probably got a lot busier with the fame of the sport, so it’s probably more intense.
“The media is more reactive, maybe. You’ve got social media presence and online abuse that we didn’t have when I got into the sport.
“It’s been pretty amazing to see how mature the young drivers that have come in – young men that have come in – have adapted and how they’ve carried that weight, because it’s no easy situation to be thrown into.”
Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 – almost winning the world championship with McLaren in his rookie year – and acknowledged he is grateful now that he didn’t have to deal with social media.
“When I got there, it felt like being thrown into the deep end without having the skills to keep yourself afloat,” he said. “But there wasn’t the online stuff that you could see, and that’s significant.
“There are probably even more demands on the drivers today, outside of the car, than ever before.”
Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in the off-season, will be eyeing his first grand prix podium at the next race in Austria this weekend, before his home race at Silverstone next week (4-6 July).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments