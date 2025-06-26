Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about the “significant” abuse the current generation of Formula One drivers face on social media.

The seven-time F1 world champion, 40, is the most-followed driver on Instagram with nearly 40 million followers, but did recently unfollow everybody he previously followed on his account.

Jack Doohan, Yuki Tsunoda and F2 championship leader Alex Dunne are among the drivers who have experienced abuse online this year, while Lando Norris admitted he’s no longer using social media.

Doohan and his father, Mick, faced abuse from fans of Franco Colapinto in Imola last month, while Japanese driver Tsunoda also was on the receiving end of abuse from the same fanbase.

Hamilton, in his 19th season in the sport, believes the current staple of drivers have been “amazing” and “mature” in the face of online abuse.

“The times have changed,” Hamilton, who co-produced the new F1 Movie, said. “I would say the racing space has probably got a lot busier with the fame of the sport, so it’s probably more intense.

“The media is more reactive, maybe. You’ve got social media presence and online abuse that we didn’t have when I got into the sport.

“It’s been pretty amazing to see how mature the young drivers that have come in – young men that have come in – have adapted and how they’ve carried that weight, because it’s no easy situation to be thrown into.”

Lewis Hamilton, 40, is in his 19th season in F1 ( Getty )

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 – almost winning the world championship with McLaren in his rookie year – and acknowledged he is grateful now that he didn’t have to deal with social media.

“When I got there, it felt like being thrown into the deep end without having the skills to keep yourself afloat,” he said. “But there wasn’t the online stuff that you could see, and that’s significant.

“There are probably even more demands on the drivers today, outside of the car, than ever before.”

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in the off-season, will be eyeing his first grand prix podium at the next race in Austria this weekend, before his home race at Silverstone next week (4-6 July).