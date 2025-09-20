F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Qualifying updates and times as Norris eyes pole in Baku
Follow live F1 updates from the Baku City Circuit as the drivers go for pole in qualifying on Saturday
F1 leaves the European season behind and returns to the unique streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri controversially relinquished second place last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, conceding a six-point swing in the title race to Lando Norris. With eight races to go, the Australian now holds a lead of 31 points over his McLaren teammate and insisted conversations have been had privately with the team over future team order scenarios.
Max Verstappen claimed his third win of the season in Monza with a dominant drive for Red Bull, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home fourth and sixth respectively.
Norris topped the leaderboard in FP1 on Friday but both he and teammate Piastri struck the wall in FP2 leaving the Ferraris of Hamilton and Leclerc to finish in a one-two at the top. Hamilton was buoyed by his table-topping time but has his sights on a strong qualifying session on Saturday.
Follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent:
Leclerc's had a few moments!
The Ferrari driver struggling to put in a clean lap, and going straight at turn 1 and then again at turn 3!
He needs to get a clean lap in!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Stroll, Bortoleto, Alonso, Leclerc, Bearman
Q2 back underway!
Bearman’s car has been wheeled away and now there’s just four more cars who will be eliminated from Q2...
10:00 to go.
RED FLAG!
Commentator’s curse!
Another stoppage, with Ollie Bearman stopping on track.
“The car is broken,” he says. Session stopped with 11:54 left in Q2...
Long old qualifying this!
Q2 underway!
Let’s hope for a smoother session this time around...
15 minutes where, once more, we will lose the slowest five drivers.
Colapinto crashes!
Another RED FLAG to end Q1!
Colapinto in the wall!
Out in Q1 (16-20): Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Albon
Helter-skelter end...
Q1 back underway!
Chaotic end to Q1 coming up here then, with the pressure high on Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes...
Bottom-five in Q1 with 6 mins to go:
16. Lance Stroll
17. Alex Albon
18. Gabriel Bortoleto
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Kimi Antonelli
Work to do for the Mercedes driver!
Qualifying odds!
- Lando Norris - 9/5
- Max Verstappen - 11/4
- Charles Leclerc - 11/4
- Oscar Piastri - 7/2
- Lewis Hamilton - 12/1
- George Russell - 40/1
- Kimi Antonelli - 100/1
- Yuki Tsunoda - 250/1
- Esteban Ocon - 250/1
- Liam Lawson - 250/1
- Isack Hadjar - 250/1
RED FLAG!
Another stoppage!
Nico Hulkenberg hits the wall at turn 4!
A lot of debris on the track but the German has managed to reverse his car out and he’s driven back to the pits.
It’s ruined Max Verstappen’s flying lap!
6:36 to go in Q1...
