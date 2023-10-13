F1 gives Belgian Grand Prix update for 2025 calendar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 will race at Spa-Francorchamps in 2025 after the Belgian Grand Prix’s contract was extended by a further year.

The sport has raced every year at the famous circuit in the Ardennes Forest since 2007, while it was an original track having held a grand prix back in 1950.

The circuit’s future on the calendar has been in some doubt in recent years due to the circuit’s unique nature and an increase in races worldwide.

But with Spa having undergone refurbishments to maintain its highly-valued status among drivers and fans alike, F1 confirmed on Friday it will stage a race in ‘25.

This also likely means that a mooted return to South Africa, at the Kyalami Circuit, has been put on the back foot once again.

