F1 gives Belgian Grand Prix update for 2025 calendar
The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps has been on the Formula 1 calendar ever year since 2007
Formula 1 will race at Spa-Francorchamps in 2025 after the Belgian Grand Prix’s contract was extended by a further year.
The sport has raced every year at the famous circuit in the Ardennes Forest since 2007, while it was an original track having held a grand prix back in 1950.
The circuit’s future on the calendar has been in some doubt in recent years due to the circuit’s unique nature and an increase in races worldwide.
But with Spa having undergone refurbishments to maintain its highly-valued status among drivers and fans alike, F1 confirmed on Friday it will stage a race in ‘25.
This also likely means that a mooted return to South Africa, at the Kyalami Circuit, has been put on the back foot once again.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies