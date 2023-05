For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to drive at this year’s British Grand Prix to film scenes for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster.

It is understood that the 59-year-old American will race an adapted Formula Two car at Silverstone during the weekend of the Grand Prix which takes place on July 9.

Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the movie, and the British driver’s Mercedes team has designed the bodywork for Pitt’s modified machine.

Brad Pitt attended the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas last year (Getty Images for Williams Racing)

Pitt is expected to take to the track between practice sessions at the sold-out Formula One event, and no other cars will be on the circuit.

Apple has bought the rights to the movie with a reported budget of £125m.

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film, in which Pitt’s character comes out of retirement to take on a rookie driver.

Speaking about his role in the blockbuster ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said: “I am focused on making sure the script is where it needs to be, and making sure we have a great and diverse cast.

“Joe’s focus is to make sure we are as embedded into this sport as much as possible and it is current.

“For me it is to make sure that it is authentic, and that it is believable and also to provide a view of racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV.

“I am spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right, and that is an amazing process and something I am really enjoying.”