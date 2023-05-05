F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix 2023 latest updates and times

✕ Close Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1's GP in Las Vegas will be 'epic'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.

Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.

Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season.

FP1 starts at 7pm (BST) on Friday with second practice at 10:30pm.