F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix 2023 latest updates and times
Follow live Formula 1 updates from practice at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium
Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.
Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.
Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season.
FP1 starts at 7pm (BST) on Friday with second practice at 10:30pm.
F1 23 - what are the timings for the Miami Grand Prix?
The fifth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Miami Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 5 May - Sunday 7 May.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 7pm (BST) with FP2 at 10:30pm.
On Saturday, third practice takes place at 5:30pm before qualifying at 9pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of 8:30pm (BST).
Lewis Hamilton criticises Florida’s anti-LBGTQ measures ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has criticised anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida and says he will wear a rainbow helmet at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula One champion criticised the state’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which prohibits public school teachers from teaching pupils about sexual orientation or gender identity.
Hamilton referenced oppression seen in Saudi Arabia after being asked about the measures, which were widened by Florida governor Ron DeSantis last month.
The 38-year-old Briton speaks out while racing in countries with questionable human rights records - including Saudi Arabia - or when an issue arises in which he feels his voice can lend support.
Max Verstappen urged to ‘take leaf out of Lewis Hamilton’s book’ after George Russell clash
Max Verstappen should “take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton’s book” given his clash with George Russell in Azerbaijan, says former F1 driver Anthony Davidson.
Double world champion Verstappen currently leads the 2023 standings by six points to team-mate Sergio Perez heading into this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, with Red Bull dominant so far this season.
Yet in the sprint race last Saturday in Azerbaijan, Verstappen collided in a first-lap tussle with Mercedes driver Russell, resulting in damage on his car and an angry outburst from the Dutchman after the race.
Davidson, who raced 24 times in Formula 1 from 2002-2008, believes Verstappen should take a look at how Hamilton dealt with in-race scenarios in his years of dominance for Mercedes - insisting that the fiery Red Bull driver should be more conservative given his points advantage in the championship.
Full story below:
F1 2023 Miami Grand Prix could already have a problem – and it comes in the form of Las Vegas
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
It was difficult to know where to look. Whether you were present on-site, amid the over-congested carnage, or more likely gazing on television as pre-race coverage saw Martin Brundle attempt to negotiate incredulity and chaos on the starting grid, last year’s Miami Grand Prix peaked way before the five red lights went out.
Formula 1’s debut in Florida, around the temporarily constructed street track with the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium the unusually situated hub at the centre of it all, was memorable for the three Cs: cool, celebrity, chaos.
From the “fake marina” made up of 10 yachts surrounded by solid vinyl water to an “A-lister” at every turn, this was no ordinary F1 race weekend. Who can forget, for instance, Brundle’s one-way exchange with DJ Khaled? Or his misidentification of NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A lasting image, too, was Lewis Hamilton posing alongside his fellow sporting legends, namely: Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and David Beckham.
But what you probably did forget, rather quickly, was the race. Uneventful. Drab. Even a late safety car, due to a Lando Norris crash, failed to spice it up. Despite hosting the second-quickest straight on the calendar, overtaking was notably difficult. And after a similarly tough-watch last week in Azerbaijan, F1 and Miami alike need a better 57-lap contest this time.
Read full piece below:
F1 practice at the Miami Grand Prix
Good evening and welcome to live coverage on The Indepenent of practice at the Miami Grand Prix in Florida!
It’s the second edition of this race after Miami made its debut last year, when Max Verstappen won the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. What will happen this time around?
First practice on Friday starts at 7pm (BST) with FP2 at 10:30pm!
